Cyclone Titli leaves 8 dead in Andhra Pradesh, efforts on to trace missing fishermen

Visuals from Palasa railway station in Srikakulam district as Cyclone Titli hits the region. (ANI)

Cyclone Titli, which hit the coast of Andhra Pradesh today morning, left 8 people dead and inflicted widespread damage in the Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts of the state. The cyclonic storm, which hit the Odisha coast at around 5.30 am today, continue to prevail over some parts of the country. Andhra Praesh may see wind speeds from 50-60 kmph, authorities said, adding that fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.

“Up to evening of today, north Andhra Pradesh may experience wind speed from 50-60 kmph. Very rough to high conditions still prevailing over west central Bay of Bengal. Fishermen advised not to venture into sea,” Srinivas, Duty Officer, Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre was quoted as saying by ANI.While pointing out that the Cyclone speed was 140-150 kms at the time of land fall, he further told the agency, “Immediately after landfall, it was 140-150 kmph. Gradually, it was weakening. Now it will come down to 50-60 kmph. It’ll prevail till evening today and may be for sometime after night.”

The cyclone left eight people dead, apart from creating widespread damage in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts of the state, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said. While a 62-year-old woman lost her life after an uprooted tree fell on her in Gudivada Agraharam village, a 55-year-old man died in a house collapse in Rotanasa village in Srikakulam district.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) also said that six fishermen, who had put out to sea, also lost their lives. It added that of the 67 fishing boats venturing out into the sea in the last few days from Kakinada in East Godavari district, 65 came back to the shore safely. The release also said that efforts were being made to bring back the remaining two boats. Even as road network were badly affected in Srikakulam district, power distribution networks have also been vastly affected.