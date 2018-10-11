Cyclone Titli Latest News and LIVE Updates: Very severe! Speeds going up to 165 kmph – Over 3 lakh people evacuated

Cyclone Titli Latest News and LIVE Updates: Cyclone Titli is now intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal. The very severe cyclonic storm has inched towards the coast with speeds going up to 165 km per hour. In the wake of the Cyclone Titli, the Odisha government has evacuated over 3 lakh people living in low lying areas in five coastal districts. The calamity is likely to make a landfall close to Gopalpur early on Thursday. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, “The cyclone is likely to make landfall at 5 am tomorrow.” The evacuation exercise was carried out from five coastal districts of Ganjam, Khurda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara. Meanwhile, in a video conference with Union Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha, Chief Secretary A P Padhi informed that the state has taken precautions to deal with the situation. Of the 15 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 13 have been deployed along with the Orissa Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) at vulnerable places.
The IMD advised total suspension of fishing operations and shifting of coastal hutment dwellers to safe places. Fishermen along the Odisha coast, and central and north Bay of Bengal were advised not to venture into sea till Friday. In view of rough sea conditions, the IMD has also advised hoisting of great danger signal GD-10 at Gopalpur and Puri and GD-9 at Paradip and Chandbali ports in Odisha.
IMD also forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall for Kandhamal, Boudh and Dhenkanal districts from Thursday.
Districts like Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Khurda, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall till Thursday, the IMD said.
It also said rainfall would be accompanied by gale wind speed reaching 140 to 150 kmph and gusting to 165 kmph along and off Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coasts.
As a result, the gale wind speed of 60-90 kmph is very likely to prevail over interior parts adjacent to south coastal Odisha till Thursday afternoon and wind speed of 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph over interior districts adjacent to north coastal region from noon to night.
Thereafter, it is very likely to re-curve northeastwards, move towards Gangetic West Bengal across Odisha and weaken gradually, Biswas said.
After landfall, Titli is likely to maintain the intensity of cyclone till the evening of Thursday, while moving northeastwards across Odisha, Biswas said.
"It is very likely to intensify slightly further in the next 6 hours. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and cross Odisha and adjoining north Andhra Pradesh coasts close to Gopalpur around morning," said H R Biswas, Director of the Meterological Centre, Bhubaneswar.
In its latest bulletin, the India Meterological Department (IMD) said the very severe cyclonic storm, over west-central Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of about 11 kmph during the past 6 hours and lay centered at about 180 kms south-southeast of Gopalpur and 130 km southeast of Kalingapatnam of Andhra Pradesh.