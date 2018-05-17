Cyclone Sagar: IMD issues advisory to 5 states, 1 UT – Check list here

The India Meteorological Department today issued an advisory to Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra and the Lakshadweep archipelago over cyclonic storm ‘Sagar’. (Representative photo: IE)

The India Meteorological Department today issued an advisory to Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra and the Lakshadweep archipelago over cyclonic storm ‘Sagar’. The cyclonic storm lay centered over the Gulf of Aden, about 390 km east-northeast of Yemen’s Aden city and 560 km west-northwest of Socotra Islands. It is very likely to intensify further slightly during the next 12 hours and continue to move westwards for some more time and then move west-southwestwards thereafter, the advisory said.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into Gulf of Aden and adjoining areas of west central and southwest Arabian Sea during the next 48 hours. Gale winds speed reaching 70-80 kilometers per hour gusting to 90 kmph are very likely around the system centre covering Gulf of Aden and adjoining areas of west central and southwest Arabian Sea during the next 24 hours and gradually decrease thereafter. Sea condition will be high around the system centre covering Gulf of Aden and adjoining areas of west central and southwest Arabian Sea during the next 24 hours.