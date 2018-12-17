Cyclone Phethai Live Updates: 22 trains cancelled as heavy rains lash Andhra Pradesh; severe cyclonic storm to make landfall shortly

Cyclone Phethai Live Updates: Landfall is likely to occur this afternoon (Representative image)

Cyclone Phethai Live Updates: Cyclone Phethai is expected to make landfall between Yanam and Tuni of Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district on Monday afternoon, the government of Andhra Pradesh tweeted on its official account. The storm is likely to cross coast with a speed of 70-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph, according to Tamil Nadu Disaster Management Authority. The Andhra Pradesh government has ordered closure of schools in East Godavari district. This comes barely months after Cyclone Gaja wreaked havoc in Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Pudukottai districts of Tamil Nadu.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are on standby along with the Coast Guard, according to reports. Sixteen teams of Andhra Pradesh Disaster Response and Fire Services have been put on high alert at Rajamahendravaram. Nine teams Andhra Pradesh Disaster Response and Fire Services have been positioned in West Godavari district for road clearance, according to reports. The Met department predicted that the cyclonic storm ‘Phethai’ will also trigger heavy rainfall in several parts of Odisha like Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada and Kalahandi. Heavy rainfall is expected in southern West Bengal districts of Howrah, East and West Midnapore, Purulia, Bankura, West Burdwan, Jhargram and Hooghly on Monday.