Cyclone Phethai Live Updates: 22 trains cancelled as heavy rains lash Andhra Pradesh; severe cyclonic storm to make landfall shortly

Cyclone Phethai Live Updates: Cyclone Phethai is expected to make landfall between Yanam and Tuni of Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district on Monday afternoon, the government of Andhra Pradesh tweeted on its official account. The storm is likely to cross coast with a speed of 70-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph, according to Tamil Nadu Disaster Management Authority. The Andhra Pradesh government has ordered closure of schools in East Godavari district. This comes barely months after Cyclone Gaja wreaked havoc in Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Pudukottai districts of Tamil Nadu.
Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are on standby along with the Coast Guard, according to reports. Sixteen teams of Andhra Pradesh Disaster Response and Fire Services have been put on high alert at Rajamahendravaram. Nine teams Andhra Pradesh Disaster Response and Fire Services have been positioned in West Godavari district for road clearance, according to reports. The Met department predicted that the cyclonic storm ‘Phethai’ will also trigger heavy rainfall in several parts of Odisha like Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada and Kalahandi. Heavy rainfall is expected in southern West Bengal districts of Howrah, East and West Midnapore, Purulia, Bankura, West Burdwan, Jhargram and Hooghly on Monday.
The IMD has forecast rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and extremely heavy falls at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam district of Puducherry, which is an enclave in East Godavari district. The Met office warned that storm surge of height of about 0.5 to 1.0 metres above the astronomical tides may inundate the low lying areas of East Godavari, West Godavari, Vishakhapatnam and Krishna districts and Yanam district of Puducherry at the time of landfall. Fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea and those already out in deep sea were advised to return to the coast.
According to the Met Department, 'Phethai' lay centred at 160 km southeast of Machilipatnam Aand 190 km south of Kakinada early Monday. "It is very likely to move northwards and cross Andhra Pradesh coast around Kakinada during 17th December afternoon. However, due to unfavourable environmental conditions, it is likely to weaken before landfall and cross coast as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 70-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph," it said.
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the situation with district collectors through vide-conference from Amaravati. He directed them to treat this as an emergency situation and gear up the district administration to prevent loss of life. Naidu asked officials to keep the helicopters on standby for rescue and relief operations. Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were already deployed in the districts likely to be impacted by the cyclone.
Electricity supply to Kakinada town and several other parts of East Godavari district was snapped. The meteorologists have asked people to remain indoors during the landfall of the storm. Authorities have sounded red alert in seven out of nine coastal districts and opened over 300 relief camps to provide shelter to people evacuated from coastal villages and low-lying areas. A holiday was declared for all educational institutions in the coastal district. Authorities have also suspended long-distance bus services and cancelled several trains as a precautionary measure.
Heavy rains accompanied by squally winds have been lashing parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh on Monday as the severe cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is set to hit the coast near Kakinada later in the day, officials said. Incessant rains were lashing East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna and Guntur districts since Sunday night under the impact of 'Phethai' in Bay of Bengal. Squally winds have uprooted trees and electricity poles in some places.
Meanhwile, Andhra Pradesh's Vijawada has recorded 242 mm of rain as the Cyclone Phethai is set to make lanfall today. Apart from Vijaywada, the sky remained overcast in many parts of the state Sunday, districts like Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada and Kalahandi are expected to be lashed by heavy rain under the impact of the cyclonic storm, the Meteorological Centre said in a bulletin. Many places in Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nuapada, Baragarh, Balangir, Jharsuguda and Sambalpur districts would experience heavy rainfall on Monday, it said.
State Chief Minister Chnadrababu Naidu held a teleconference at 6:30 am with all field teams. "CyclonePhethai will make landfall between Yanam and Tuni by 17th Dec afternoon. Rough to very rough sea state in Coastal Andhra and gusty winds (80-100 Kmph) over Coastal East Godavari and South Visakhapatnam districts with heavy rainfall forecast. Citizens must stay alert. According to the latest forecast, Prakasam, Guntur, Krishna, and districts to the East of Nellore will receive moderate rainfall on late hours of 16th Dec. Heavy rainfall is expected over Visakhapatnam, coastal region of East Godavari, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam on 17th Dec," the government of Andhra Pradesh tweeted.
A total of 22 passenger trains have been cancelled, one train rescheduled and one train partially cancelled in view of the rainfall due to Cyclone Phethai. according to reports. The cyclone is expected to make a landfall this afternoon.
India Meteorological Dept: It's very likely to move nearly northwards & cross Andhra coast around Kakinada during December 17 afternoon. However, due to unfavourable environmental conditions, it's likely to weaken before landfall and cross the coast as cyclonic storm.
Cyclone warning centre in Vizag said, "Yesterday's severe cyclonic storm weakened slightly but continuing as severe cyclonic storm. It's about 160 km southeast of Machilipatnam and 190 km south of Kakinada, likely to move in northerly direction and cross Kakinada by this afternoon."