Cyclone Pabuk: Meteorological department warns fishermen against going to sea

By: | Published: January 5, 2019 6:51 PM

Cyclonic Storm Pabuk over the Andaman Sea and neighbourhood moved further west-northwestwards with a speed of 21kmph in the past six hours.

Light from cars is seen at a road without electricity as tropical storm Pabuk approaches the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand, January 4, 2019. (REUTERS)

Cyclonic Storm Pabuk over the Andaman Sea and neighbourhood moved further west-northwestwards with a speed of 21kmph in the past six hours, the India Meteorological Department said Saturday and warned fishermen against venturing out to sea.

The storm is very likely to move west-northwestwards for some more time, it said. “Thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards and cross Andaman Islands around evening of 06th January as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 70-80kmph gusting to 90kmph. Thereafter, it is very likely to move north-northwestwards and then recurve northeastwards towards Myanmar coast and weaken gradually during January 7 and 8,” the department said.

Rainfall at many places with heavy falls at isolated places very likely to commence over the Andaman Islands and gale wind speed reaching 70-80kmph gusting to 90kmph is likely to prevail.

The IMD warned of damage to thatched huts and power and communication lines when the storm passes the region. It urged people on the Andaman Islands to remain in safe places and suspend all fishing operations in the Andaman Sea and southeast and east-central Bay of Bengal from January 5-7 and over east central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal on January 8.

The storm is likely to be very rough over south-east and east-central Bay of Bengal, the Andaman Islands and the adjoining Andaman Sea by January 8 and rough over east-central and adjoining south-east Bay of Bengal by January 8.

Pabuk, a once in three-decades weather system, originated over the Gulf of Thailand made landfall on Friday afternoon in Nakhon Si Thammarat province.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Cyclone Pabuk: Meteorological department warns fishermen against going to sea
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition