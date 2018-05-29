Cyclone ‘Mekunu’ LIVE: Cyclone hits coastal Karnataka, Mangalore and Udupi worst hit

Cyclone Mekunu lashed coastal Karnataka. (Image: Reuters)

Cyclone ‘Mekunu’ LIVE: The cyclone ‘Mekunu’ on Tuesday hit coastal districts of Karnataka. Mangalore and Udupi were the worst-hit areas in the state so far. Schools, colleges and other educational institutions, markets were closed following the devastation. The region also witnessed heavy rainfall which uprooted many trees and caused floods. The Indian Metereological Department had earlier predicted a heavy rainfall. Skymet weather has predicted that cyclone might make an onset in Kerala in a day or two. On Saturday, the Arabian sea was very rough prompting the administration to caution tourists and others from entering the water for a bath. The sea was rough at Goa’s Arambol and other beaches in Pernem.