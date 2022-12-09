Cyclone Mandous Live: Red alert in 13 districts of Tamil Nadu, Chennai Airport cancels flights till midnight

Chennai Cyclone Mandous: The severe cyclonic storm christened as Cyclone Mandous is approaching the coast of Tamil Nadu and adjoining Andhra Pradesh, the latest weather update by the Indian Meteorological Department says. Several trees were uprooted in Tamil Nadu’s Kodaikanal, news agency ANI said. In neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, areas in and around Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam experienced heavy rains due to the cyclonic weather system.

The storm has now weakened to cyclonic storm, an Indian Express report said. Schools and colleges in 27 districts of Tamil Nadu have been shut down. These districts are Kanchipuram, Chennai, Ranipet, Chengalpattu, Vellore among others. The National Disaster Relief Force has also deployed teams in the region. red alert has also been issued in 13 districts of Tamil Nadu.

The Greater Chennai Police has issued an advisory in wake of the heavy rains. People have been advised to stay indoors and asked to avoid unnecessary travel. The air travel has also been impacted due to the influence of Cyclone Mandous. Till midnight today, as many as five flights have been cancelled from Chennai. While overall train services are running smoothly, the city bus services are facing disruption due to water-logging in some areas. A ramp made of wood from Brazil and other sources set up at Chennai’s Marina Beach has been disabled.

Mandous, which is pronounced as ‘man-dous’, is a word in Arabic language. It means treasure box and was suggested by the United Arab Emirates. According to the IMD, the cyclonic storm is likely to take the path around north Tamil Nadu and cross areas near Puducherry, Andhar Pradesh by midnight. The windspeed can go up to 85 km per hour.