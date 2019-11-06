Cyclone Maha Update: Severe storm likely to hit Gujarat coast tonight – All you need to know

Cyclone Maha: Various places in Gujarat, mainly Junagarh, Gir Somnath, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Surat, Bharuch, Anand, Ahmedabad, Botad, Porbandar, and Rajkot are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall. (EXPRESS PHOTO)

Gujarat Cyclone update: Cyclone Maha, which is now hovering over the Arabian Ocean, is expected to hit the Gujarat coast on Thursday. Earlier India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted that Maha would make landfall between Dwarka and Diu on November 6, Wednesday night.

The storm is currently around 490 km and 540 km west-southwest of Veraval and Diu respectively. It has now weakened from Very Severe Cyclonic Storm to a Severe Cyclone and may weaken further, as per an IMD statement released on Wednesday.

Cyclone Maha rainfall update

Various places in Gujarat, mainly Junagarh, Gir Somnath, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Surat, Bharuch, Anand, Ahmedabad, Botad, Porbandar, and Rajkot are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday.

Wind speed will reach around 40-50 kmph in places off the coastline across Maharashtra, Gujarat and Daman & Diu. In the Arabian Sea, it will be around 100-110 kmph, gusting to 125 kmph.

(A)SCS MAHA over Arabian Sea near 19.7N/66.5E, about 390 km WSW of Porbandar at 1130IST 6th November, to skirt Saurashtra coast as DD around noon of 7th November.(B)DD over BoB near 13.4N/89.3E abt 390 km west-northwest of Maya Bandar at 1130IST of 6th, to intensify gradually. pic.twitter.com/7z2HoQvLZY — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) November 6, 2019

Cyclone Maha warning

The Met department has also issued a warning for fishermen of Gujarat and Maharashtra as well. They have been advised not to venture into the Arabian Sea, till November 8, 2019.

If the cyclone hits Gujarat coast, minor damage is expected across the state — to the loose unsecured structures, and coastal vegetation, and ripe paddy crop.

Maharashtra weather forecast

Not just Gujarat, Maharashtra will also be affected by the cyclone. Various places across the Konkan coast will get light to moderate rainfall over the next few days, the IMD statement read. Various schools and colleges have been shut down in coastal Palghar district of Maharashtra.

Indian Navy has also prepared for humanitarian and disaster relief (HADR) operations along the Gujarat and Maharashtra coast. Four warships of the Western Naval Command have been loaded with relief material.

Last week the Navy evacuated several people Lakshadeep Island to safe places, as water started entering the residential area. In Kerala, around 1,017 people have been evacuated from the vulnerable coastal areas to relief camps in Ernakulam district, Palakkad and Malappuram.

However, quoting the Met department, PTI reported, Cyclone Maha may not hit the Gujarat coast and is likely to fizzle out into the Arabian sea as a ‘depression’ by Thursday.

Meanwhile, another cyclonic storm is brewing in Bay of Bengal, which is likely to intensify in next 24 hours and move towards West Bengal, Odisha and Bangladesh coastline. It will cause moderate rainfall in Odisha, Bengal and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. IMD has also advised fishermen to not venture into the north Andaman Sea and the southeast Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours.