Kyarr intensifies into severe cyclonic storm, heavy rains in coastal Maharashtra, Karnataka

Cyclone Kyarr has brought heavy rains in coastal Maharashtra, Karnataka and Goa, (Photo/IE)

Cyclone Kyarr Live Updates: Cyclone Kyarr has intensified into severe cyclonic storm bringing heavy rains in coastal Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka and south Konkan regions, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. The weather department said Kyarr was centered about 190 km to the west of Ratnagiri and 330 km south-southwest of Mumbai on Friday evening.

“It’s very likely to move west-northwest towards the coast of Oman during next 5 days,” it said.

The impact of ‘Kyarr’ was witnessed in Karnataka throughout Thursday and Friday. The Dakshina Kannada region bore the brunt of the cyclonic storm which brought heavy rains. Several trees were uprooted as strong winds lashed the region.

#CycloneKyarr now #SevereCyclone – max winds at 100 kph. The storm moved north-northwest during past 6 hrs, indicating it is moving away from #Maharashtra coast. There’s low confidence in the track, but it is still expected to move towards #Oman#Kyarr #KyarrCyclone #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/bDq7S1FSCI — StormTracker India (@StormTrackerIn) October 25, 2019

With the weather department predicting very heavy to extremely heavy rains, the administration has issued a red alert in Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi districts.

Fishermen have been warned not to venture out in the rough sea. The IMD and Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) are keeping a close watch on the cyclone’s progress.

Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg districts in Maharashtra and Goa are also witnessing the impact of Kyarr as heavy rains alongwith strong winds slammed the region. The Mumbai-Goa national highway was inundated at several places between Canacona and Margao, PTI reported.