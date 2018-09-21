Cyclone in Odisha: ‘DAYE’ makes landfall; heavy rains, high-speed wind hit coastal state; high alert issued

Cyclone in Odisha: Water-logging in parts of Malkangiri following heavy rainfall caused due to cyclonic storm ‘Daye’

Cyclone in Odisha: Cyclone ‘DAYE’ has made landfall in Odisha and crossed the coast near Gopalpur in the early hours on Friday. The cyclonic storm has caused heavy to very heavy rainfall in some places in Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Koraput, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur districts of the state. India Meteorological Department department has predicted light to moderate thunderstorm with moderate rainfall in parts of Komaram Bheem, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Jagtial, Warangal, Medak, Medchal, Ranga Reddy and Hyderabad in the next three hours.

In an advisory, the cyclone warning division’s (CWD) advisory said the sea will be very rough over central and north Bay of Bengal and off Odisha, West Bengal and north Andhra Pradesh coasts. There will also be a storm surge of about 0.5 m above astronomical tides and it is likely to inundate low-lying areas of Vizianagaram, Srikakulam districts in Andhra Pradesh and Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda and Puri districts in Odisha at the time of landfall, it said.

NDRF and ODRAF have been deployed in different districts. One NDRF team each has been deployed in Kalahandi, Rayagada, Gajapati, Puri, Nayagarh and Kandhamal districts with 17 boats and other emergency equipment. The IMD has also predicted damage to thatched huts, roads, crops and minor damage to power and communication lines in Gajapati, Ganjam, Khordha, Nayagarh and Puri districts at the time of landfall. Local cautionary Signal Number LC-III to be kept hoisted at all ports of Odisha, it said.