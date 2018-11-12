Cyclone Gaja: Severe cyclonic storm likely to hit Tamil Nadu in 24 hours, 13 districts on alert

By: | Published: November 12, 2018 5:28 PM

Gaja originated from the Bay of Bengal and is likely to move west-southwestwards and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during next 24 hours and maintain the intensity during the subsequent 24 hours.

Gaja, Gaja cyclone storm, imd, gaja news, gaja details, gaja tamil naduGaja is likely to weaken gradually on Thursday morning. (IMD)

A cyclonic storm — Gaja — is expected to hit the northern coast of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday midnight. The storm will bring heavy rainfall with a wind speed of up to 100 kmph. In a statement issued on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department said that the storm is likely to move west-northwestwards during next 36 hours and then west-southwestwards towards north Tamil Nadu – south Andhra Pradesh coasts during subsequent 48 hours. However, it is likely to weaken gradually on Thursday morning.

Here’s all you need to know about the cyclonic storm-Gaja

Gaja originated from the Bay of Bengal and is likely to move west-southwestwards and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during next 24 hours and maintain the intensity during the subsequent 24 hours. The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall over north coastal Tamil Nadu on Wednesday evening and extremely heavy rainfalls on Thursday. It has also warned Andhra Pradesh and Kerala of heavy rainfall on November 14 and 15.

According to the department, the wind speed is likely to go up from 90-100 kmph to 110 kmph over southwest and adjoining west-central and the southeast Bay of Bengal from Tuesday morning. From Wednesday, the wind speed will reach from 45-55 kmph to 65 kmph along and off north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south Andhra Pradesh coasts.

Strom may inundate low lying areas of Tamil Nadu

The department has predicted storm surge of a height of about 1 meter which can inundate low lying areas of Nagapattinam and Cuddalore districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal district of Puducherry at the time of landfall.

Damage Expected

The weather forecaster in its warning said that the storm could cause major damage in several districts such as Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Cuddalore, Villupuram in Tamil Nadu and Karaikal district in Puducherry. It has also said that cyclone may blow off rood tops and unattached metal sheets may fly. It may also disrupt power and communication lines. Among the thing that could be affected are large avenue trees, paddy crops, banana, papaya trees and orchards.

Action Suggested

The IMD has suggested a total suspension of fishing operations. The fishermen are advised not to venture into the central part of south and the central Bay of Bengal on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The department has also advised the fishermen who are in deep Sea to return to coasts. The coastal hutment dwellers are advised to move to safer places.

