Cyclone Gaja: See pics, videos of devastation that severe storm left behind in Tamil Nadu

Gusty winds due to the cyclonic storm resulted in hundreds of trees and electricity poles being uprooted in Nagapattinam and Karaikal districts. (ANI)

Over 80,000 people were evacuated from low-lying areas as severe cyclonic storm ‘Gaja’ crossed Tamil Nadu’s coast between Nagapattinam and nearby Vedaranyam early Friday, bringing with it heavy rains in coastal regions. Gusty winds due to the cyclonic storm resulted in hundreds of trees and electricity poles being uprooted in Nagapattinam and Karaikal districts.

As the cyclone’s landfall began, coastal towns including Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Thondi and Pamban in Tamil Nadu and Karaikkal and Puducherry received rainfall ranging between 3 cm and 8 cm. Though the centre of the cyclone entered land early Friday, it took about two hours for the rear sector of eyewall to enter the land region.

Here are pictures and videos of Cyclone Gaja that has created havoc in the southern region of the country:

Watch video:

#WATCH: Strong winds and rainfall hit Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu. According to MET, #GajaCyclone is expected to make a landfall tonight. pic.twitter.com/heqUK8Ho0A — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2018

An India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin said, “Severe cyclonic storm ‘Gaja’ crossed Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast between Nagapattinam and Vedaranniyam …with wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting up to 120 kmph, early Friday.” (Reuters)

Indian Coast Guard initiated a large-scale series of pre-emptive and proactive measures to prevent loss of fishermen lives at sea in the wake of alerts on cyclone #GAJA in Bay of Bengal since November 09, 2018 Details here: https://t.co/ZsJquYc5CT pic.twitter.com/WlntjLpPCg — PIB India (@PIB_India) November 15, 2018

Tamil Nadu: Visuals of heavy rainfall from Cuddalore. (ANI)

Tamil Nadu: Trees uprooted damaged in Nagapattinam in the overnight rainfall and strong winds which hit the town. NDRF team carrying out clearance work in the area. (ANI)

The severe cyclonic storm is very likely to move nearly westwards and weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm later Friday. Due to heavy wind during the cyclone’s landfall, trees, high mast lamps and some power poles in locations including Vedaranyam, Mannargudi, Irulneeki in Tiruvarur district got uprooted. (PIB)

Tamil Nadu: Trees uprooted and houses damaged in Nagapattinam in the overnight rainfall and strong winds which hit the town. (ANI)

According to the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority, as many as 81,948 people were evacuated from low-lying areas and sheltered in 471 relief centres in six districts-Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Ramanathapuram and Tiruvarur. (PTI)

Electricity supply was disconnected here and in several other coastal regions in view of the cyclone’s landfall, officials said. Revenue Minister R B Udaya Kumar told reporters that the government has tackled the cyclone situation successfully. Visuals from Neduvasal Thoppu (IE)

As the cyclone’s landfall began, coastal towns including Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Thondi and Pamban in Tamil Nadu and Karaikkal and Puducherry received rainfall ranging between 3 cm and 8 cm.

Nagapattinam district Collector C Sureshkumar said PWD and TNEB officials are working on removing the uprooted trees and to restore traffic and electricity supply. He also said more than 15,000 electric poles have been kept ready and all the damaged electric poles will be replaced on a war-footing. (Visuals from Tamil Nadu)

Tamil Nadu: Visuals of heavy rainfall in Cuddalore. (ANI)

Cyclone Gaja has claimed 11 lives in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said on Friday. Palaniswami said relief work will be taken up on a war-footing and that the work was already underway. “The government has received information that so far 11 persons have died,” PTI quoted Palaniswami as saying. He said the families of the deceased will be provided a solatium of Rs 10 lakh each from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh today said that he had spoken to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and taken stock of the situation arising out of the cyclone. “We have assures them all possible help from the Centre,” Singh said.