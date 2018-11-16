Cyclone Gaja: See pics, videos of devastation that severe storm left behind in Tamil Nadu

As the cyclone's landfall began, coastal towns including Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Thondi and Pamban in Tamil Nadu and Karaikkal and Puducherry received rainfall ranging between 3 cm and 8 cm.
Over 80,000 people were evacuated from low-lying areas as severe cyclonic storm ‘Gaja’ crossed Tamil Nadu’s coast between Nagapattinam and nearby Vedaranyam early Friday, bringing with it heavy rains in coastal regions. Gusty winds due to the cyclonic storm resulted in hundreds of trees and electricity poles being uprooted in Nagapattinam and Karaikal districts.
As the cyclone’s landfall began, coastal towns including Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Thondi and Pamban in Tamil Nadu and Karaikkal and Puducherry received rainfall ranging between 3 cm and 8 cm. Though the centre of the cyclone entered land early Friday, it took about two hours for the rear sector of eyewall to enter the land region.
Here are pictures and videos of Cyclone Gaja that has created havoc in the southern region of the country:
Watch video:
#WATCH: Strong winds and rainfall hit Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu. According to MET, #GajaCyclone is expected to make a landfall tonight. pic.twitter.com/heqUK8Ho0A
— ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2018
Indian Coast Guard initiated a large-scale series of pre-emptive and proactive measures to prevent loss of fishermen lives at sea in the wake of alerts on cyclone #GAJA in Bay of Bengal since November 09, 2018
Details here: https://t.co/ZsJquYc5CT pic.twitter.com/WlntjLpPCg
— PIB India (@PIB_India) November 15, 2018
Cyclone Gaja has claimed 11 lives in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said on Friday. Palaniswami said relief work will be taken up on a war-footing and that the work was already underway. “The government has received information that so far 11 persons have died,” PTI quoted Palaniswami as saying. He said the families of the deceased will be provided a solatium of Rs 10 lakh each from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.
Home Minister Rajnath Singh today said that he had spoken to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and taken stock of the situation arising out of the cyclone. “We have assures them all possible help from the Centre,” Singh said.
