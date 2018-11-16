Cyclone Gaja pounds Tamil Nadu: 2 killed, 1 injured as storm leaves trail of destruction, over 80,000 evacuated

By: | Published: November 16, 2018 11:22 AM

Cyclone Gaja has brought rains and wind speed gusting up to 120 kmph. A massive rescue operation was launched and precautionary measures were taken

Trees uprooted damaged in Nagapattinam in the overnight rainfall and strong winds (Image: ANI)

Cyclone Gaja made landfall on the coast of Tamil Nadu in the early hours on Friday killing two people and injured one. The storm, that had intensified to ‘severe’ category by Thursday evening, crossed coast between Nagapattinam and nearby Vedaranniyam between 12.30 a.m. and 2.30 a.m. Trees have been uprooted and houses were damaged in Nagapattinam in the overnight rainfall and strong winds. Cyclone Gaja has brought rains and wind speed gusting up to 120 kmph. A massive rescue operation was launched and precautionary measures were taken. “Two dead and one injured in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district,” Tamil Nadu Minister MC Sampath said adding, “People who have lost their lives in the cyclone will be given ex-gratia by the state govt.”

IMD forecast: An India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin said, “Severe cyclonic storm Gaja crossed Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast between Nagapattinam and Vedaranniyam …with wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting up to 120 kmph, early Friday.” “Though the center of cyclone is over land, rear sector of eye wall is still over sea. It will take about an hour to move over land,” the IMD bulletin issued at 3.15 AM said. In its latest bulletin, IMD said the severe cyclonic storm is very likely to move nearly westwards and weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm during the next six hours.

Heavy rains to lash Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka: Heavy to very rainfall is likely to occur over southern districts of Tamil Nadu and southern parts of Kerala. Isolated rain is likely to lash northern districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, north Kerala and and interiors of south Karnataka.

As the cyclone’s landfall began, coastal towns including Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Thondi and Pamban in Tamil Nadu and Karaikkal and Puducherry received rainfall ranging between 3 cm and 8 cm. Cuddalore received 8 cm, Nagapattinam 5 cm and neighbouring Puducherry and Karaikkal 5 cm each up to 5.30 am Friday, according to a MeT official in Chennai.

Measures taken by the government: According to the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority, as many as 81,948 people were evacuated from low-lying areas and sheltered in 471 relief centres in six districts-Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Ramanathapuram and Tiruvarur. The state government had declared holiday for schools and colleges in Nagapattinam. Electricity supply was disconnected here and in several other coastal regions in view of the cyclone’s landfall.

Four teams each of National Disaster Response Force personnel have been already deployed in Nagapattinam district while two teams of the state disaster response force in Cuddalore district, officials said Thursday. The government has announced helpline numbers 1070 (state-level) and 1077 (districts) for those who may need assistance. The Tamil Nadu government said the fallen trees are being removed at the earliest.

