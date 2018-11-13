  1. Home
  3. Cyclone Gaja LIVE Updates: Red alert in Tamil Nadu, IMD says next 24 hours crucial

Nov 13, 2018 9:45 am

Cyclone Gaja is likely to intensify in the next 24 hours and make a landfall in the coastal areas of north Tamil Nadu between Nagapattinam and Chennai on November 15.

Cyclone Gaja is likely to intensify in the next 24 hours and make a landfall in the coastal areas of north Tamil Nadu between Nagapattinam and Chennai on November 15. The IMD has issued a red alert for the state and warned that the next 24 hours are very crucial. In its last bulletin on Monday evening, the Met office said that cyclone Gaja was located around 850 km northeast of Chennai and Nagapattinam.

Gaja will be the second cyclone to hit the coastal areas of the country within a month. Last month, cyclone Titli had struck the coastal areas of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh causing severe damages to public properties and lives. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has said that all preparations are in place to deal with the situation. The government has called an emergency meeting of the officials to discuss the situation and cancelled all leaves of its staff.

Live Blog

Cyclone Gaja Live Updates: Tamil Nadu government convenes emergency meet

According to the Met office, the wind speed is likely to go up from 90 kmph to 110 kmps over southwest and adjoining west-central and southeast Bay of Bengal. It even said that neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Kerala will receive heavy rainfall on November 14 and 15. It said that low lying areas of Nagapattinam and Cuddalore districts in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry may be inundated.
