Cyclone Gaja LIVE Updates: Red alert in Tamil Nadu, IMD says next 24 hours crucial

Cyclone Gaja is likely to intensify in the next 24 hours and make a landfall in the coastal areas of north Tamil Nadu between Nagapattinam and Chennai on November 15. The IMD has issued a red alert for the state and warned that the next 24 hours are very crucial. In its last bulletin on Monday evening, the Met office said that cyclone Gaja was located around 850 km northeast of Chennai and Nagapattinam.

Gaja will be the second cyclone to hit the coastal areas of the country within a month. Last month, cyclone Titli had struck the coastal areas of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh causing severe damages to public properties and lives. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has said that all preparations are in place to deal with the situation. The government has called an emergency meeting of the officials to discuss the situation and cancelled all leaves of its staff.

