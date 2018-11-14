Cyclone Gaja Live Updates: IMD says cyclonic storm to cross Tamil Nadu coasts on Thursday morning

  1. Home
By: | Updated:Nov 14, 2018 8:59 am

Cyclone Gaja is presently centred over the Bay of Bengal and is expected to cross Tamil Nadu coast on November 15 (Thursday) morning.

Cyclone Gaja is presently centred over the Bay of Bengal and is expected to cross Tamil Nadu coast on November 15 (Thursday) morning. In its latest bulletin, the Met department said that the cyclonic storm is likely to weaken and cross the coastal areas between Pamban and Cuddalore on Thursday forenoon. It said that Gaja has been moving westwards with a speed of 5 kmph in the past 6 hours. At around 5 am, Gaja was centred about 750 km east of here and 840 km east-northeast of Nagappattinam.

The storm is very likely to move west-south-westwards, IMD said, adding that it will intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours by Wednesday and maintain that intensity till Thursday.

Live Blog

08:58 (IST) 14 Nov 2018
IMD predicts very rough sea conditions

08:56 (IST) 14 Nov 2018
IMD predicts very rough sea conditions

The IMD said that before Gaja weakens, there will be rough to very rough sea conditions along and off Tamil Nadu-south Andhra Pradesh coasts from Wednesday morning and high swelling sea during that night.

Over 30,000 rescue personnel have been kept on standby. The state government said that all preparations are in plae to deal with the situation. The government said that relief camps have been set up and food materials available. According to the weather office, cyclone Gaja will bring heavy rainfall coupled with gale win and low lying areas may be inundated. This is the second cyclone in less than in on month. In October, cyclone Titli had hit Odisha and caused massive damage including claiming over 70 lives.
