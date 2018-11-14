Cyclone Gaja Live Updates: IMD says cyclonic storm to cross Tamil Nadu coasts on Thursday morning

Cyclone Gaja Live Updates: IMD says cyclonic storm to cross Tamil Nadu on Thursday morning ((File Pic, PTI)

Cyclone Gaja is presently centred over the Bay of Bengal and is expected to cross Tamil Nadu coast on November 15 (Thursday) morning. In its latest bulletin, the Met department said that the cyclonic storm is likely to weaken and cross the coastal areas between Pamban and Cuddalore on Thursday forenoon. It said that Gaja has been moving westwards with a speed of 5 kmph in the past 6 hours. At around 5 am, Gaja was centred about 750 km east of here and 840 km east-northeast of Nagappattinam.

The storm is very likely to move west-south-westwards, IMD said, adding that it will intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours by Wednesday and maintain that intensity till Thursday.