Cyclone Gaja: Home Minister Rajnath Singh assures Tamil Nadu government of central assistance

By: | Updated: November 16, 2018 2:47 PM

Home Minister Rajnath Singh also directed Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba to monitor the situation in Tamil Nadu and provide all help to the state administration.

The Centre Friday assured the Tamil Nadu government of all assistance to deal with the situation arising out of the cyclonic storm ‘Gaja’, which has so far claimed 11 lives. Home Minister Rajnath Singh also directed Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba to monitor the situation in Tamil Nadu and provide all help to the state administration.

“Spoke to CM Shri K Palaniswami regarding the situation in the cyclone affected areas of Tamil Nadu. Assured all possible assistance from the Centre in mitigating the situation arising due to cyclone. Asked the HS to monitor the situation & provide all help to the state admin (sic),” Singh tweeted.

An official release in Chennai said a “detailed report” will be sent to the Centre on the damage caused by the severe cyclonic storm.
“Chief Minister Palaniswami explained in detail the measures taken by the state government, the damage caused by ‘Gaja’, and the relief measures being taken up on a war-footing,” it said.

Over 80,000 people were evacuated from low-lying areas as severe cyclonic storm ‘Gaja’ crossed Tamil Nadu coast between Nagapattinam and nearby Vedaranyam, bringing with it heavy rains in the coastal region.

Gusty winds due to the cyclonic storm resulted in hundreds of trees and electricity poles being uprooted in Nagapattinam and Karaikal districts. The storm has so far claimed 11 lives.

