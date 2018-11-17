Cyclone Gaja crosses Tamil Nadu coast, 13 dead

The cyclonic storm crossed Tamil Nadu’s coast between Nagapattinam and nearby Vedaranyam in the early hours on Friday, bringing in heavy rains in the coastal regions, according to a weather bulletin.

Cyclone Gaja ripped through Nagapattinam early on Friday, uprooting trees and snapping power lines and leaving a trail of destruction in coastal districts, besides claiming 13 lives and flooding standing crops, reports PTI.

The cyclonic storm crossed Tamil Nadu’s coast between Nagapattinam and nearby Vedaranyam in the early hours on Friday, bringing in heavy rains in the coastal regions, according to a weather bulletin. According to officials, 10 men and three women died and 28 head of cattle perished in cyclone related incidents despite authorities evacuating as many as 81,948 people.