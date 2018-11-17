Cyclone Gaja crosses Tamil Nadu coast, 13 dead

By: | Published: November 17, 2018 3:09 AM

Cyclone Gaja ripped through Nagapattinam early on Friday, uprooting trees and snapping power lines and leaving a trail of destruction in coastal districts, besides claiming 13 lives and flooding standing crops, reports PTI.

The cyclonic storm crossed Tamil Nadu’s coast between Nagapattinam and nearby Vedaranyam in the early hours on Friday, bringing in heavy rains in the coastal regions, according to a weather bulletin.

Cyclone Gaja ripped through Nagapattinam early on Friday, uprooting trees and snapping power lines and leaving a trail of destruction in coastal districts, besides claiming 13 lives and flooding standing crops, reports PTI.

The cyclonic storm crossed Tamil Nadu’s coast between Nagapattinam and nearby Vedaranyam in the early hours on Friday, bringing in heavy rains in the coastal regions, according to a weather bulletin. According to officials, 10 men and three women died and 28 head of cattle perished in cyclone related incidents despite authorities evacuating as many as 81,948 people.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Cyclone Gaja crosses Tamil Nadu coast, 13 dead
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
RAIL TALES
Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition