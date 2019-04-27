Cyclone Fani: Tamil Nadu, Puducherry brace for storm; heavy rains expected

Updated: April 27, 2019 1:23:59 PM

IMD has issued a notification suggesting depression over the Indian Ocean likely to intensify into a deep depression.

cyclone feni, cyclone feni updatesFrom Saturday evening, the weather system is expected to further intensify into the cyclonic storm with wind speed is expected to reach close to 80 kilometres per hour

Cyclone Fani Update: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a notification suggesting that a depression over the Indian Ocean is likely to intensify into a deep depression in the coming 24 hours. As heavy rains are expected in Tamil Nadu, the state police have issued circular for its personnel to be ready to handle any situation and keep the Disaster Response Forces (SDRF and NDRF ) on alert.

“The depression over east equatorial Indian Ocean & adjoining SE Bay Of Bengal moved NW with a speed of about 20 kmph about 870 km SE of #Trincomalee, 1210km SE of #Chennai and 1500 SE of #Machilipatnam. It is likely to intensify into a #CyclonicStorm during next 12 hours,” the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority (TNSDMA) said,

“Strong wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph likely to commence along & off Tamilnadu & Puducherry coast. Comorin area and Gulf of Mannar from 28 morning, becoming squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph from 29., morning. It is very likely to become squally wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph from 30th morning along Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh Coasts,” the circular added.

From Saturday evening, the weather system is expected to further intensify into the cyclonic storm with wind speed is expected to reach close to 80 kilometres per hour. This will lead to rainfall in the northern part of Tamil Nadu on April 30 and May 1, and in Kerala on April 29 and 30. “Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall in isolated places also very likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh on April 30,” the weather bulletin said.

Also read: Cyclone Fani: IMD issues red alert in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry ahead of landfall – All you need to know

Windspeed may also touch 90 to 100 kilometres per hour along with gusts at the speed of 115 kilometres per hour over southwest Bay of Bengal along and off Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast on April 29.

