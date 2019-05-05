Cyclone Fani: Yogi Adityanath announces Rs 10 crore for storm-hit Odisha

Days after cyclonic storm Fani wreaked havoc in Odisha, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday announced Rs 10 crore for the affected people in the state. The compensation will be given from the CM Relief Fund for emergency relief. Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami allotted an immediate contribution of a sum of Rs 10 crore from the CM Public Relief Fund. Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy has also urged people from different sections to come forward and contribute to the Odisha Cyclone Relief Fund. Narayanasamy expressed grief over the damage caused to the coastal state due to the cyclonic storm. The Central government had announced Rs 1000 crore in advance top three states \u2014 Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal \u2014 in advance to deal with Fani. The cyclonic storm had made the landfalls on Friday morning around 8 am.\u00a0At least 16 people died in Odisha. The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) chaired by Cabinet Secretary\u00a0PK Sinha reviewed relief and rescue measures taken so far in the affected areas of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal.\u00a0The Chief Secretaries and Principal Secretaries of Odisha, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh also participated in the meet through video conference. Mobile and water services have been partially restored in Bhubaneshwar and Puri. The work is underway in full swing to restore power connections as soon as possible.\u00a0The most affected districts in the state are Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Nayagarh, Balasore, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Puri, Khurda and Bhadrak. Flight operations from both Bhubaneshwar and Kolkata airports have resumed. Indian Railways have also resumed its operations. Over 2,000 personnel from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), ODRAF, Indian Coast Guard, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force are carrying the restoration work. The Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy have deployed helicopters and ships to conduct relief operations.