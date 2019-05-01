Cyclone Fani now turns into ‘extremely severe cyclone’, can hit speeds up to 200 kmph – Top 10 developments

Cyclone Fani Update: Cyclone Fani, which has formed over the Bay of Bengal and headed towards Odisha, has now transformed into an 'extremely severe cyclone', the Indian Navy has said it prepares to handle its impact in coastal areas. States like Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are bracing for Cyclone Fani which is said to hit speeds of upto 200 kmph. The region is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next two days. Top 10 Developments- 1. Cyclone Fani is likely to make landfall in coastal Odisha on Friday afternoon, the weather department has predicted. HR Biswas, director of Meteorological Department, Bhubaneswar, said authorities have been asked to prepare for tackling all emeregency. 2. Biswas said Cyclone Fani will hit Odisha then move along the coast to reach West Bengal. He said the weather department has suggested suspension and diversion of railway traffic in the region. People have been advised to remain indoor, HR Biswas said. 3. Indian Navy and Coast Guard ships and helicopters have been put on stand by at strategic locations. The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), country's top agency to deal with emergency situations, met in New Delhi on Tuesday to asses the preparations as Cyclone Fani approaches. 4. The National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) has deployed in eight teams Andhra Pradesh , 28 in Odisha and five in West Bengal. Apart from this, 13 NDRF teams have been put on standby. 5. The Centre has already released advance financial assistance of Rs 1,086 crore to Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu for preventive and relief measures. ESCS \u2018FANI\u2019 OVER WESTCENTRAL AND ADJ. SW BAY OF BENGAL, MOVED NWWARDS WITH SPEED OF ABOUT 10 KMPH IN LAST SIX HRS AND LAY CENTRED AT 0530 IST OF 01.04.19 OVER WESTCENTRAL AND ADJ. SW B O B NEAR LAT. 13.9\u00b0N AND LONG. 84.0\u00b0E, ABOUT 680 KM SOUTH-SOUTHWEST OF PURI (ODISHA) pic.twitter.com\/IlrMtoUx8W \u2014 India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) May 1, 2019 6. A Home Ministry statement said that of the total financial assistance of Rs 1,086 crore, Odisha will get Rs 340.87 crore, Tamil Nadu Rs 309.37 crore, West Bengal Rs 235.50 crore and Andhra Pradesh will get Rs 200.25 crore. 7. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed officials of the National Crisis Management Committee to stay in touch with states which are likely to be hit by Cyclone Fani and get latest updates on preparations to tackle the crisis. 8. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has appealed the Election Commission to withdraw Model Code of Conduct from coastal areas of the state. Patnaik also urged the poll body postpone polling in Patkura assembly seat in the wake of Cyclone Fani. 9. Over 850 multi-purpose cyclone shelters in Odisha have been readied to shelter people in case of any eventuality. 10. In West Bengal, state disaster management department has warned fishermen against venturing in the sea. It has urged those already in deep sea to return to the coast by Wednesday evening.