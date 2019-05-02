Cyclone Fani turns severe: A look at major storms that have hit India

Updated: May 2, 2019

Fani: The authorities are expecting extensive damage to all types of kutcha houses, crops, plantations, and orchards. There could also be damage to communication & power poles and disruption of rail/road links at several places.

Photo provided by NASA shows a satellite view of Cyclone Fani. (AP)

Cyclone Fani is expected to hit the coast of Odisha on Friday. All the authorities have been put on high alert. The operations to evacuate 8 lakh people from low-lying areas of the state are already underway. The authorities are expecting extensive damage to all types of kutcha houses, crops, plantations, and orchards. There could also be damage to communication & power poles and disruption of rail/road links at several places. The eastern coast has witnessed many such storms in the last few years that caused extensive damage to the coastal states.

Here are some of the major cyclones in India

Andhra Pradesh cyclone – 1977

This was the most devastating tropical cyclone that hit Andhra Pradesh. The cyclonic storm originated from southwest of the Nicobar Islands on November 14. It made landfall near Chirala in the Prakasam district of central Andhra Pradesh on November 19. Around 11,000 people lost their lives and 34 lakh people were displaced. The cyclone also washed away over 100 villages in the state. The Janata party had claimed that at least 50,000 people were killed by the storm – five times higher than what was reported by the government.

Odisha cyclone – 1999

This was the most destructive recorded storm that India witnessed in the recent past. At least twelve districts of Odisha suffered severe damage. Among the districts that were worst affected were: Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Kendrapara, Puri, Khurda, Mayurbhanj, and Nayagarh. In all 9,887 people lost their lives and over 12 million people were affected. The cyclone damaged over 18 lakh houses in the state.

Cyclone Phailin – 2013

The cyclone was first noted on October 3 and made landfalls near Gopalpur in Odisha on October 11. The storm prompted the country’s biggest evacuation in over two decades in which more than 550,000 people moved up from the coastline in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh to safer places. Around 12 million people were affected and the losses were estimated at over Rs 42.4 billion. Reports suggest that around 30 people died during the cyclone

Cyclone Ockhi – 2017

Ockhi was an intense tropical storm that devastated parts of Sri Lanka and India in 2017. The cyclone formed near Andaman sea on November 29 and dissipated on December 6. It caused severe destruction in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The worst affected districts were Kanyakumari of Tamilnadu and Thiruvananthapuram of Kerala. The government informed that 365 people lost their lives in cyclone Ockhi.

