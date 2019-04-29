Cyclone Fani: Storm set to turn ‘extremely severe’ in coming days, PM Modi takes stock of situation

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning that Cyclone Fani, that is approaching India's Bay of Bengal coast, may develop into an \u201cextremely severe cyclone\u201d in the next couple of days. It also warned coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha to brace for strong winds and heavy rainfall. It further added that the cyclone that was located close to 1,000 km south-east of Chennai last evening may lead to gusts of wind with speeds of nearly 50-60 km per hour in the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Authorities have also suggested a number of precautionary measures for the public. The cyclone will move towards the Indian coast in the north-west direction in the next two days before moving north-east. Cyclone Fani may attain its strongest force on May 1 and 2 when wind speeds are likely to be as high as 185 km per hour. The nearest Indian coast, in northern Andhra Pradesh or southern Odisha, at the time could be at least 300 km away. Because of this, coastal areas may experience wind speeds of about 60 km per hour. Also read: Cyclone Fani: Tamil Nadu, Puducherry brace for storm; heavy rains expected IMD earlier issued a red alert in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Fishermen have also been advised not to venture into the sea. It is, however, still not clear where and when the cyclone will make landfall or hit coastline It must be noted that a cyclone causes the maximum amount of damage during its landfall. In the meantime, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation and asked officials to take preventive measure and provide aid. "Spoke to officials regarding the situation arising due to Cyclone Fani. Asked them to take preventive measures and be prepared to provide all possible assistance. Also urged them to work closely with Governments of the affected states. Praying for everyone's safety and wellbeing," he tweeted.