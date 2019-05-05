Cyclone Fani: Restoration work underway in affected areas; PM Modi to visit Odisha on Monday

Two days after cyclone Fani hit Odisha, rescue and relief operations is underway in the coastal state. At least 16 people have been killed by the storm, and 63 others ere reportedly injured. Cyclone fani, which was accompanied by winds gusting up to 200 km\/ hr, has led to disruptions in power, telecommunications and railways. Authorities are trying to assess the extent of the damage caused by the natural calamity across 10,000 villages and urban areas. The worst affected districts are Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Nayagarh, Balasore, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Puri, Khurda and Bhadrak. Flight operations from Kolkata and Bhubaneshwar airports resumed on Saturday. Indian Railways is also likely to resume all train services from Bhubaneshwar today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to visit the affected areas on Monday. The PM has assured Odisha of all necessary assistance from the centre. More than 2,000 personnel comprising of NDRF, Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and several civil society organisation along with Indian Coast Guard, Indian Air Force and Indian Navy are engaged in restoration work. The Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy have deployed ships and helicopters to conduct search operations. In a tweet, the Indian Coast Guard said, "While 02 @CoastGuard Ships and 01 Helicopter deployed off #Odisha Coast continue to look for marooned fishing boats at sea if any #Haldia dock reports operational normal as of now." While 02 @CoastGuard Ships and 01 Helicopter deployed off #Odisha Coast continue to look for marooned fishing boats at sea if any #Haldia dock reports operational normal as of now @DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD @indiannavy @PIB_India @MIB_India @PTI_News pic.twitter.com\/c42nMt2Adn \u2014 Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) May 4, 2019 While a #CoastGuard #Rescue & #Relief Team join hands with #Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force in clearing trees from the access roads in #Paradip that remained impassable post #SevereCyclone #FANI the other @IndiaCoastGuard team conducted a medical camp today @DefenceMinIndia pic.twitter.com\/yiRJPo4TjW \u2014 Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) May 4, 2019 In West Bengal, Fani did not cause much havoc except damaging a few huts. In Andhra Pradesh, the cyclonic storm caused damage to the tune of Rs 58.61 crore. About 212 mobile towers have been damaged in the storm. Union Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu has urged the industry chambers to organise relief operations for the affected areas. Thankful to the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for responding to my appeal and #Grateful that they have started organising possible #relief operations to #CycloneFani hit areas in #Odisha . @FollowCII \u2014 Chowkidar Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) May 5, 2019 The cyclone also hit Bangladesh claiming 14 lives and injured over 63 people.