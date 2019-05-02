Cyclone Fani: Rescue preparations to areas likely to be affected, all we know about the storm

With Cyclone Fani expected to make landfall on May 3, efforts are already on to evacuate over 8,00,000 people from the low lying areas in Odisha. People are being moed to camps, schools, colleges and other institutes. As per India Meteorological Department (IMD)'s latest bulletin, the cyclone is currently over West Central Bay of Bengal, about 430 km south-southwest of Puri. It is also 225 km away from Vishakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and 650 km from Digha in West Bengal. Districts that are expected to bear the brunt of Cyclone Fani in Odisha are Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Kendrapara, Balasore, Bhadrak, Ganjam, Khurda, Jajpur, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal and Keonjhar. Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal are also likely to be affected by the storm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting in the national capital to take stock of the situation. The Army, Navy, Air Force teams have been deployed along with National Defence Response Force (NDRF) along the coastal areas. Here is what we know so far about Cyclone Fani: 1. Cyclone Fani is expected to make landfall at Odisha coast May 3 (Friday). It has already been upgraded to 'Extremely Severe Cyclone'. 2. Issuing a statement earlier on Thursday, IMD said, \u201cSqually wind speed reaching 40-50 Kmph gusting to 60 Kmph is very likely along & off north Andhra, Odisha & along & off W.Bengal coasts. It is likely to become Gale Wind speed reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph from today night along & off north Andhra & Odisha coasts.\u201d 3. The Army, Navy and Air Force have been put on alert to be put into service during any kind of eventuality. NDRF, Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and fire service are also on high alert. 4. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of situation today. He chaired a review meeting in the national capital with senior officials. Also read:\u00a0Cyclone Fani Live: Operations underway to evacuate 8,00,000 people in Odisha; Army, Navy and Air Force on high alert 5. The Centre has already released financial aid of Rs 1,086 crore to states that are likely to be affected by Cyclone Fani. 6. In the wake of Cyclone Fani, a number of trains and flights have been cancelled. Airlines like Vistara and GoAir have already announced that they would not operate to and from areas that are likely to be affected by the storm. 7. Arrangements are being made to provide free food to affected people. Over 1,00,000 dry fruit packets have already been kept ready for airdropping in the areas affected by the cyclone. 8. A forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall for tomorrow has been for a number of places in coastal Odisha and some of the interior districts. Also read: Cyclone Fani: Massive evacuation operation underway in Odisha 9. Fishermen have been advised to not venture into the sea in areas likely to be affected by the cyclone. NDMA India has also issued a list of do's and don't on its Twitter handle. 10. NASA satellites like Aqua and Terra are also tracking the cyclone as it continues to move northwards along the east coast of India, the US space agency has said. In its blog, NASA also said that satellites have been providing microwave infrared and visible imagery of Fani.