Cyclone Fani: PM Modi, Amit Shah rallies rescheduled in West Bengal, BJP says party with Mamata government

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 4, 2019 11:02:34 AM

The IMD on Saturday morning said that the storm has weakened into ‘very severe’ and is moving towards Bangladesh.

cyclone fani, cycloneA tree lies uprooted due to gusty winds caused by the effect of Cyclone Fani in Bankura district of West Bengal. (PTI Photo)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has rescheduled the election rallies to be addressed by Prime Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah in West Bengal where cyclone Fani has entered via Odisha’s Balasore. BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and party’s in charge of Bengal informed that PM Modi’s May 5 rallies in Tamluk and Jhargram have been rescheduled for May 6. Similarly, Amit Shah’s rallies scheduled for May 6 at Ghatal, Midnapore and Bishnupur, will now be held the next day.

“We believe that elections come and go, but it is more important to engage in public service at this moment. All our karyakartas will be on the ground to help the affected people,” a report in The Indian Express quoted Vijayvargiya as saying. The BJP leader further said that his party stands with the Trinamool Congress government at this hour of crisis.

The BJP has also written to West Bengal chief secretary Moloy De, informing him that the party has opened control rooms and centres in eight districts, that are likely to be affected by cyclone Fani.

Cyclone Fani, with the wind speed gusting up to 175 kmph and incessant rains destroying trees, power and communications lines and thatched houses, tore through Odisha. As per reports, at least 8 people lost their lives in Odisha on Friday. The cyclone had made landfall in Odisha’s Puri at 8 am on Friday. In the last two days, the state government evacuated more than 12 lakh people from nearly 10,000 villages and 52 urban agglomerations.

Also read: Cyclone Fani LIVE Updates: Fani weakens, heavy rainfall in West Bengal; eight dead in Odisha so far

The IMD on Saturday morning said that the storm has weakened into ‘very severe’ and is moving towards Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi spoke to West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi on the ground situation after the cyclone entered the state. During the conversation, the PM reiterated Centre’s commitment to providing all necessary help. “Also conveyed my solidarity with the people of Bengal in the wake of Cyclone Fani,” Pm Modi tweeted.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Cyclone Fani: PM Modi, Amit Shah rallies rescheduled in West Bengal, BJP says party with Mamata government
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition