Cyclone Fani: PM Modi, Amit Shah rallies rescheduled in West Bengal, BJP says party with Mamata government

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has rescheduled the election rallies to be addressed by Prime Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah in West Bengal where cyclone Fani has entered via Odisha's Balasore. BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and party's in charge of Bengal informed that PM Modi's May 5 rallies in Tamluk and Jhargram have been rescheduled for May 6. Similarly, Amit Shah's rallies scheduled for May 6 at Ghatal, Midnapore and Bishnupur, will now be held the next day. \u201cWe believe that elections come and go, but it is more important to engage in public service at this moment. All our karyakartas will be on the ground to help the affected people,\u201d a report in The Indian Express quoted Vijayvargiya as saying. The BJP leader further said that his party stands with the Trinamool Congress government at this hour of crisis. The BJP has also written to West Bengal chief secretary Moloy De, informing him that the party has opened control rooms and centres in eight districts, that are likely to be affected by cyclone Fani. Cyclone Fani, with the wind speed gusting up to 175 kmph and incessant rains destroying trees, power and communications lines and thatched houses, tore through Odisha. As per reports, at least 8 people lost their lives in Odisha on Friday. The cyclone had made landfall in Odisha's Puri at 8 am on Friday. In the last two days, the state government evacuated more than 12 lakh people from nearly 10,000 villages and 52 urban agglomerations. Also read: Cyclone Fani LIVE Updates: Fani weakens, heavy rainfall in West Bengal; eight dead in Odisha so far The IMD on Saturday morning said that the storm has weakened into \u2018very severe\u2019 and is moving towards Bangladesh. Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi spoke to West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi on the ground situation after the cyclone entered the state. During the conversation, the PM reiterated Centre's commitment to providing all necessary help. "Also conveyed my solidarity with the people of Bengal in the wake of Cyclone Fani," Pm Modi tweeted.