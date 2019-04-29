Cyclone Fani: Odisha puts southern and coastal districts on alert

By: |
Published: April 29, 2019 6:49:45 PM

All the 880 cyclone centres besides 20 units of ODRAF (Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force), 12 units of NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) and 335 fire units have also been put on alert, the officer said.

Cyclone Fani, Odisha, southern, coastal district, alert, newsCyclone Fani: Odisha puts southern and coastal districts on alert

The Odisha government has put on alert its southern and coastal districts in view of the likely movement of Cyclone Fani, a senior government officer said on Monday. The cyclone is, however, unlikely to make a landfall in the state, he said. All the 880 cyclone centres besides 20 units of ODRAF (Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force), 12 units of NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) and 335 fire units have also been put on alert, the officer said.

“Though Cyclone Fani is unlikely to make a landfall in Odisha, it will pass through the state’s coast during its movement. “Under its influence, the state may experience heavy rainfall and wind speed reaching upto 60 kmph,” Chief Secretary A P Padhi told reporters after a high-level meeting here.

The meeting was attended by top officials of the Odisha Police, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, Indian Coast Guard, NDRF, ODRAF and others. The Cabinet Secretary also held a video conferencing with chief secretaries of all the concerned states, including Odisha on Monday. “We are prepared to tackle any eventuality though the IMD has so far not given any definite information regarding landfall of the cyclone in any state in the eastern coast, including Odisha,” Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) BP Sethi said.

Noting that cyclones are unusual in this month of the year, Sethi said Cyclone Fani is all the more uncommon as it is travelling such a long distance in the sea. The SRC said apart from IMD reports, the state government is also keeping a watch on the information issued by international agencies such as the JTWC (Joint Typhoon Warning Centre) and others. Fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea after April 30, he said.

Meanwhile, IMD sources said that the cyclone lay centred about 870 km east-southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu) and 1040 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh) at 8.30 AM on Monday. It is very likely to intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm and then into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm, the IMD said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Cyclone Fani: Odisha puts southern and coastal districts on alert
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition