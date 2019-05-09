Cyclone Fani: Odisha struggles to rebuild, here’s how you can donate to CM Relief Fund

Published: May 9, 2019 10:27:50 AM

Cyclone Fani Odisha Relief Fund: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has decided to donate his one year's salary in relief fund for people affected by the devastating cyclone.

Cyclone Fani, Odisha relief fund, how to donate for Odisha, Odisha newsAs many as 1.56 lakh electric poles have been uprooted in the ?extremely severe? cyclone Fani. (PTI Photo)

Odisha CM relief fund: Cyclone Fani, which hit Odisha last Friday, ravaged large parts of the state’s coastal areas. Several areas in Puri, Cuttack and capital city Bhubaneswar went without power and drinking water for a couple of days before things started to normalise. However, far-flunged areas are still reeling under the aftermath of the super cyclone. Several villages are still without electricity and clean drinking water.

Relief have been pouring in from across the country and world to help Odisha rebuild. The Centre has already released Rs 1000 crore for the state. Taking the lead, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has announced that he is donating his one year’s salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. However, much more is needed to be done to help Odisha in this hour of need.

Here’s how you can donate to CM Relief Fund for Odisha:

* Donations to the ‘Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, Odisha’ may be sent through Cheque/Bank Draft/NEFT/RTGS

* Cheque/DD drawn in favour of ‘Odisha Chief Minister’s Relief Fund’ may be sent to Officer on Special Duty (CMRF) General Administration and Public Grievances Department, Odisha Secretariat, Bhubaneswar – 751001

* Bank Account Details – S.B. Account No. 11109339165, IFSC Code: SBIN0010236, State Bank of India, Secretariat Branch, Bhubaneswar. UPI – odishacmrf@sbi

* S.B. Account No. 006101057842, IFSC Code: ICIC0001499, ICICI Bank, Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar. UPI – odishacmrf.fani@icici

* Paytm – Click on ‘Odisha Relief’ icon on the home page of the app
– Enter the amount you want to donate and complete the payment
– You can download the contribution receipt from ‘My Orders’ section

* Donations through Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking and UPI are also being accepted through the official website of CMRF, Odisha – www.cmrfodisha.gov.in

* All contributions made to the CM relief fund is 100% exempted from income tax under Section 80 (G) of Income Tax Act, 1961

Meanwhile, Adani Ports and ICICI Bank have together donated Rs 35 crore to the Odisha CMRF. While Adani Group has made a contribution of Rs 25 crore, ICIC Bank has donated Rs 10 crore for the people of Odisha affected by Cyclone Fani.

The ICICI Bank has also announced several measures to help people of Odisha. The private bank said it will waive off penalty on late payment of EMIs on car, home and personal loans.

