Cyclone Fani live updates: Storm expected to hit Odisha coast on Friday

Cyclone Fani has turned into an extremely severe storm and is expected to hit the Odisha coast on Friday. The National Disaster Agency has deployed relief teams in strategic locations. Navy and Coast Guard ships and helicopters have also been deployed for rescue operation, while Army and Air Force units are on standby. The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday said that cyclone Fani is likely to cross the coast near Gopalpur and Chandbali\u00a0in Puri district of Odisha, on Friday, May 3. The storm will hit with an approximate wind speed of 175-185 km per hour gusting up to 205 kmph. Isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, North-eastern states of Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sikkim and\u00a0Jammu and Kashmir might as well witness wind with 40-50 km speed per hour. The IMD also warned of heavy rains and gusty winds in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya. Odisha and West Bengal has already issued advisories and urged fishermen to not go out to the sea. Earlier on Wednesday, the Election Commission (EC) lifted the model code of conduct in 11 Odisha districts, which includes Puri, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Balasore, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khordha and Jajpur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also directed officials of the National Crisis Management Committee to stay in touch with states which are likely to be hit by Cyclone Fani and get latest updates on preparations to tackle the crisis.