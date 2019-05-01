Cyclone Fani live updates: Storm expected to hit Odisha coast on Friday

  1. Home
Updated:May 01, 2019 6:17:45 pm

The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday said that cyclone Fani is likely to hit Gopalpur and Chandbali in Odisha on Friday. The storm could hit with wind speed of 175-185 km per hour gusting up to 205 kmph.

Cyclone Fani has turned into an extremely severe storm and is expected to hit the Odisha coast on Friday. The National Disaster Agency has deployed relief teams in strategic locations. Navy and Coast Guard ships and helicopters have also been deployed for rescue operation, while Army and Air Force units are on standby.

The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday said that cyclone Fani is likely to cross the coast near Gopalpur and Chandbali in Puri district of Odisha, on Friday, May 3. The storm will hit with an approximate wind speed of 175-185 km per hour gusting up to 205 kmph.

Isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, North-eastern states of Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sikkim and Jammu and Kashmir might as well witness wind with 40-50 km speed per hour. The IMD also warned of heavy rains and gusty winds in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya.

Odisha and West Bengal has already issued advisories and urged fishermen to not go out to the sea. Earlier on Wednesday, the Election Commission (EC) lifted the model code of conduct in 11 Odisha districts, which includes Puri, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Balasore, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khordha and Jajpur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also directed officials of the National Crisis Management Committee to stay in touch with states which are likely to be hit by Cyclone Fani and get latest updates on preparations to tackle the crisis.

 

18:08 (IST)01 May 2019
Heavy rains, gusty winds likely in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya

The IMD has said that there is a possibility of heavy rains in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya. Gusty wind with speed 40-50 km per hour is expected at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Jammu and Kashmir, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

17:28 (IST)01 May 2019
Navy says prepared for Cyclone Fani

"We are prepared for the cyclone. Eastern Naval Command at Visakhapatnam is ready, all necessary measures have been taken. In coordination with the state governments of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, we are ready for the cyclone," Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba told news agency ANI.

17:09 (IST)01 May 2019
Puri advises tourists to leave town by May 2

Extremely severe cyclonic storm 'Fani' is expected to hit Gopalpur and Chandbali, south of Puri in Odisha on Friday. The Puri district administration has advised tourists to leave the temple town by Puri May 2 evening.

On Tuesday the IMD issued a 'yellow' warning for Odisha and suggested a total suspension of fishing activities, and requested extensive evacuation in the coastal regions. Rail and road traffic might also be diversion or suspension in the region. The weathermen have also asked the people in areas will likely to be affected by the cyclone to remain indoors. The Puri district administration has advised tourists to leave the temple town by Puri May 2 evening. The Centre ordered to mobilise Rs 1,086 crore to the four states that are likely to be worst hit by Cyclone Fani. The fund has been released for taking preventive and relief measures to deal with the cyclone. From the sanctioned amount, Odisha will receive Rs 340.87 crore, Tamil Nadu Rs 309.37 crore, West Bengal Rs 235.50 crore and Andhra Pradesh will get Rs 200.25 crore, reported PTI.  
