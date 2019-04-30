Cyclone Fani Live Updates: IMD issues thunderstorm alert for Delhi, Haryana, Punjab; heavy rain expected in Kerala, Karnataka and NE states

Cyclone Fani news update LIVE: Cyclone Fani may intensify into \u201cextremely severe\u201d condition as the storm closes in near Odisha, where it is expected to make landfall on May 4, the India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday. As per the department, the storm at the moment is in the Bay of Bengal about 690 km (414 miles) east-southeast of Tamil Nadu. The cyclone has moved north-northwest at a speed of 16 km per hour in last six hours, it added. The department has also forecast heavy rain in Odisha and in some parts of Andhra Pradesh in coming days. The government of Odisha has asked officials to remain alert and evacuate people in case the storm intensifies and makes landfall in the state. The Navy has also been asked to stay on alert near the coast of Bay of Bengal. Ships have been placed in Chennai and Vishakhapatnam to rush them ehen required. Navy has also been prepared to undertake Humanitarian Aid Distress Relief (HADR), evacuation, logistic support including providing medical aid in case of requirement. PM Narendra Modi has asked officials to stay in in touch with the states that are risk from the cyclone, a government statement said. "Spoke to officials regarding the situation arising due to Cyclone Fani. Asked them to take preventive measures and be prepared to provide all possible assistance. Also urged them to work closely with Governments of the affected states. Praying for everyone\u2019s safety and well being,\u201d Modi tweeted on Monday.