Cyclone Fani Live Updates: IMD issues thunderstorm alert for Delhi, Haryana, Punjab; heavy rain expected in Kerala, Karnataka and NE states

New Delhi | Updated:Apr 30, 2019 2:08:28 pm

Cyclone Fani Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi has asked officials to stay in in touch with the states that are risk from the cyclone.

cyclone fani, cyclone fani path, cyclone fani live, cyclone fani latest update, cyclone fani odisha, cyclone fani chennai, cyclone fani landfall, cyclone fani live updateThe Navy has also been asked to stay on alert near the coast of Bay of Bengal.

Cyclone Fani news update LIVE: Cyclone Fani may intensify into “extremely severe” condition as the storm closes in near Odisha, where it is expected to make landfall on May 4, the India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday. As per the department, the storm at the moment is in the Bay of Bengal about 690 km (414 miles) east-southeast of Tamil Nadu. The cyclone has moved north-northwest at a speed of 16 km per hour in last six hours, it added.

The department has also forecast heavy rain in Odisha and in some parts of Andhra Pradesh in coming days. The government of Odisha has asked officials to remain alert and evacuate people in case the storm intensifies and makes landfall in the state.

The Navy has also been asked to stay on alert near the coast of Bay of Bengal. Ships have been placed in Chennai and Vishakhapatnam to rush them ehen required. Navy has also been prepared to undertake Humanitarian Aid Distress Relief (HADR), evacuation, logistic support including providing medical aid in case of requirement.

PM Narendra Modi has asked officials to stay in in touch with the states that are risk from the cyclone, a government statement said. “Spoke to officials regarding the situation arising due to Cyclone Fani. Asked them to take preventive measures and be prepared to provide all possible assistance. Also urged them to work closely with Governments of the affected states. Praying for everyone’s safety and well being,” Modi tweeted on Monday.

14:08 (IST)30 Apr 2019
Cyclone 'Fani' may intensify into an 'extremely severe cyclonic storm' by late night

Cyclone 'Fani' may intensify into an 'extremely severe cyclonic storm' by late night. it is also likely to hit the Odisha coast by Friday afternoon, the India Meteorological Department has said Tuesday. The department, in its 12 pm bulletin that the cyclone lays over southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, about 830 km nearly south of Puri (Odisha) and 670 km south-southeast of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and about 680 km northeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka).

13:39 (IST)30 Apr 2019
Thunderstorm likely in Delhi

Delhiites May get some respite from the sweltering heat on Tuesday as the Met office predicted thunderstorm and dust storm in the national capital. The maximum temperature is likely to be 42 degrees Celsius, it said. Skies are expected to be partly cloudy. Since last week, Delhi has seen temperatures crossing 40 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature recorded was 23 degrees Celsius and humidity was 23 per cent, reports PTI.

13:07 (IST)30 Apr 2019
NDRF team prepositioned at Odisha's Balasore

Expecting possible landfall in Bhadrak/Balasore region of Odisha, the NDRF has been prepositioned at Balasore and further bolstered with manpower and equipment especially tree cutters. Jharkhand RRC alerted to be on hot standby. All teams have also been out on standby in Mundali.

12:47 (IST)30 Apr 2019
Fani intensified into severe cyclone

Cyclone Fani has intensified into severe cyclone. It is currently lying 700 km east south east of Chennai. The cyclone is expected to curve northwest-wards on Wednesday and after that may recurve towards Odisha coast, says NDMA. the cyclone is expected to make landfall in Odisha on May 4.

12:36 (IST)30 Apr 2019
Gale wind speed reaching 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph: NDMA

'Gale wind speed reaching 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph and very high to phenomenal Seas very likely over SW & adjoining SE Bay of Bengal (BOB) & neighbourhood & phenomenal sea conditions over SW Bay & adjoining west-central BOB & along & off north #Tamilnadu', NDMA tweeted on Monday

cyclone fani, cyclone fani path, cyclone fani live, cyclone fani latest update, cyclone fani odisha, cyclone fani chennai, cyclone fani landfall, cyclone fani live update Authorities have come out of a list of do's and dont's in case of severe cyclone.Fishermen have been asked to stay away from the sea coast near Bay of Bengal for next few days. Authorities have also come out of a list of do's and dont's in case of severe cyclone.
