Cyclone Fani Live: Operations underway to evacuate 8,00,000 people in Odisha; Army, Navy and Air Force on high alert

New Delhi | Updated:May 02, 2019 1:27:04 pm

Cyclone Fani Live: The cyclone is expected to make landfall in Odisha on May 3.

Cyclone Fani Live: Cyclone Fani is expected to make landfall in Odisha just hours from now. Authorities have started operations to rescue over 8,00,000 from the low lying coastal areas of the state. The extremely severe storm has already moved closer to the east coast. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s latest information, at the moment the cyclone is over West Central Bay of Bengal, nearly 430 km south-southwest of Puri and 225 km south-southeast of Vishakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

The cyclone is expected to make landfall in Odisha on May 3, with a wind speed of 170-180 kmph and gusting up to 200 kmph, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) B P Sethi told PTI. People have been shifted to safer places like cyclone centres, schools, colleges and other institutes. It is perhaps the largest
ever evacuation process in the nation.

Among places that are likely to face the brunt of cyclone in Odisha are Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Balasore, Bhadrak, Ganjam, Khurda, Jajpur, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal and Keonjha. The cyclone may also impact Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik reviewed the preparedness last evening and focussed on the need to give special attention to children, pregnant women, children, elderly people and differently-abled persons. Free kitchens have also been set up to provide cooked food to the evacuees. More than one lakh dry food packets are ready for air dropping that may be affected by the cyclone.

Live Blog

13:27 (IST)02 May 2019
Squally wind speed of 40-50 Kmph gusting to 60 Kmph is quite likely along Andhra Pradesh, Odisha

Squally wind speed of 40-50 Kmph gusting to 60 Kmph is quite likely along and off north Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and along & off West Bengal coasts. It is expected to become Gale Wind speed reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph from the night along and off north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coast, IMD said.

13:14 (IST)02 May 2019
Cyclonic Storm Fani likely to hit Odisha on May 3

Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm Fani likely to hit Odisha coast between Gopalpur and Chandbali, south of Puri on May 3 with wind speed of 175-185 kmph gusting up to 205 kmph. Rescue teams on standby.

Cyclone Fani, Cyclone Fani live A fisherman carries his tools as he leaves for a safer place after tying his boats along the shore ahead of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam. (Reuters)The Army, Navy and Air Force have already been put on high alert. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and fire service teams are already in vulnerable areas to help the administration, an official told PTI. Indian Railways will also run three special trains from Puri to Howrah and Shalimar in West Bengal on Thursday for the evacuation process. Train services between Bhadrak and Vizianagaram are cancelled for at least two days starting Thursday evening.
