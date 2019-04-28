Cyclone Fani likely to become ‘severe’ by tonight, IMD asks fishermen not to venture into sea

The Indian Meteorological Department on Sunday said that Cyclone 'Fani' is likely to intensify into a severe cyclone by Sunday tonight and into a very severe cyclonic storm by Monday. The Met office also claimed that the cyclone will slowly change direction after May 1, 2019, and will not cross Tamil Nadu coast and the southern coast of Andhra Pradesh. Speaking to news agency ANI, S Balachandran, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Chennai, said, "Fani cyclonic storm is likely to intensify into severe cyclone storm tonight & very severe cyclonic storm by tomorrow. Fani cyclonic storm will slowly change the direction after May 1 to the north and northeastward. It will not cross Tamil Nadu coast and south Andhra coast." Heavy falls are very likely at isolated places over Kerala on April 29 and 30. In its 1 pm bulletin, the Met office said that light to moderate rainfall may occur at a few places over the northern part of coastal Andhra Pradesh and southern part of coastal Odisha on May 2, 2019. The IMD further added that strong winds with speed of 30 to 50 kmph are likely to take place today across the coast of Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Comorin area and Gulf of Mannar. "It is very likely to become squally with wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph and gusting to 70 kmph from the morning of April 30 along north Tamilnadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts. Strong wind with speed reaching 30-40 kmph and gusting to 50 kmph is likely to commence along and off Kerala coast from the evening of April 28," the bulletin said. The Met office has also asked the fishermen not to venture into sea as the sea conditions would be "rough to very rough" along the coast of south Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Sri Lanka.