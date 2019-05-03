Cyclone Fani videos reveal storm’s fury as winds upto 240kmph batter Puri, parts of coastal Odisha

Cyclone Fani Update: Very heavy rains, and winds gusting upto 240 kmph ripped through Odisha's temple town of Puri as Cyclone Fani made landfall with full force on Friday morning. Puri and other coastal areas of Odisha have been witnessing heavy rainfall as what is being described as the worst cyclone to have hit the state since 1999. A video posted by Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Twitter showed ferocious winds accompanied by heavy rains ripping through Puri. "The sound and the fury: here's what the landfall at Puri by Cyclone Fani actually looks like," PIB said in the tweet. Cyclone Feni: LIVE UPDATES Capital city Bhubaneswar also witnessed wide scale devastation with powerful winds blowing away electricity poles and uprooting trees. Airport, school, colleges and other educational and government offices have been shut. Hundreds of personnel from NDRF have been stationed across the state to tackle the emergency situation. Leaves of all medical staff and other administrative officials have been cancelled till May 15. The sound and the fury : here's what the landfall at Puri by #CycloneFani actually looked like.. Video by @PIBBhubaneswar pic.twitter.com\/4GpvKFkRQ3 \u2014 PIB India (@PIB_India) May 3, 2019 One of the most severe storms in recent times code named #CycloneFANI hits #Odisha coast with wind speed of and above 175 km\/per hour pic.twitter.com\/Wxgr9eqoPM \u2014 GoNews (@GoNews24x7) May 3, 2019 #CycloneFani @BBSRBuzz Visuals from Puri. Keep Praying. #JayJagannath pic.twitter.com\/f8DmJyakOw \u2014 Asit Mohanty - \u0b05\u0b38\u0b3f\u0b24 \u0b2e\u0b39\u0b3e\u0b28\u0b4d\u0b24\u0b3f (@Asit5) May 3, 2019 Indian Navy, Coast Guard are on alert. The Indian Navy has deployed three naval ships to launch relief and rescue operations at short notice. Navy spokesperson Captain D K Sharma said that naval ships Sahyadri, Ranvir and Kadmatt with relief material and medical teams have been deployed so that they can commence rescue operation as soon as the cyclone crosses the coast. The navy has also kept several aircraft on standby for immediate deployment for relief operations in Odisha and other neighbouring states hit by Cyclone Feni. After making landfall in Puri, Cyclone Feni is expected to move towards West Bengal. Kolkata airport has also been shut from Friday evening to Saturday morning in the wake of the cyclone. Hundreds of trains originating or passing from Odisha and West Bengal have been cancelled. Cyclone Feni has been labelled as the most powerful since the super cyclone of 1999 which killed over 10,000 people in Odisha.