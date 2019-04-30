Cyclone Fani intensifies, high alert in Odisha; Navy on stand by – Top 10 developments

Cyclone Fani Latest Updates: With Cyclone Fani intensifying into a severe cyclonic storm, the Indian Navy has put on alert its aircraft and ships to tackle any emergency. According to a latest bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Fani is now headed towards Odisha coast and is likely to move further towards the state in the next 24 hours. Apart from the Navy, the National Disaster Response Force and the Indian Coast Guard have also been asked to government to be on alert. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also keeping an eye on the developments and has directed authorities to take all preventive measures. "Spoke to officials regarding the situation arising due to Cyclone Fani. Asked them to take preventive measures and be prepared to provide all possible assistance. Also urged them to work closely with Governments of the affected states. Praying for everyone's safety and wellbeing," PM Modi tweeted. LATEST DEVELOPMENTS: 1. The Navy's Eastern Command said that it has assumed high degree of readiness to render necessary humanitarian assistance in the wake of Cyclone Feni gathering momentum. 2. Naval aircraft have been stationed at Air Stations INS Rajali at Arakkonam, Tamilnadu and INS Dega at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh to undertake reconnaissance, rescue, casualty evacuation and air drop of relief material to the stranded if required, the Indian Navy said. 3. Army relief teams have also been alerted and kept on standby to address to any emergency immediately. 4. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik held an emergency meeting on Monday to review preparations in view of Cyclone Feni threat. Patnaik directed top officials to ensure zero casualty in case the cyclone hits the state,\u00a0 news agency PTI reported. 5. States like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall in the next couple of days. Indian Navy: Naval aircraft are also standing by at Naval Air Stations INS Rajali at Arakkonam, Tamilnadu & INS Dega at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh to undertake reconnaissance, rescue, casualty evacuation and air drop of relief material to the stranded if required. #CycloneFani \u2014 ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2019 6. Coastal areas of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall after the next 48 hours, the IMD said. 7. Some coastal areas in West Bengal are also likely to get moderate rains in the next two days as Cyclone Feni moves further towards the eastern coast. 8. Fishermen have been warned against venturing out in high seas till further notice by authorities. Those already at sea have been asked to return to the coast. 9. According to the IMD, the wind speed of a cyclonic storm may hit 80-90 kilometres per hour with wind gusting up to 100 kmph. 10. In case of an 'extremely severe cyclonic storm', the wind speed can go up to 170-180 kmph and could even touch the speed of 195 kmph.