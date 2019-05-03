Cyclone Fani LIVE Update: Cyclone Fani to make landfall in Odisha’s Puri at 9:30 am today

  1. Home
Updated:May 03, 2019 8:03:37 am

Cyclone Fani in Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh Live: The extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani is likely to hit Odisha's Puri at 9:30 am on Friday.

Weather Forecast Today, Cyclone Fani LIVE: Cyclonic storm Fani will make landfall in Odisha’s Puri around 9.30 am on Friday. Earlier, the extremely severe cyclonic storm was forecast to hit the Odisha coast around 3 pm. According to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) latest bulletin, the storm will also affect parts of Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal later in the day. It said that Fani is likely to hit Odisha with a maximum wind speed of 170-180 kmph. The speed of wind may rise to 200 kmph. In view of the storm, the state administration has evacuated 11 lakh people from coastal areas and advised the public to remain indoors. Also, fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea until further notice. According to officials, there is a forecast of massive tides that could surge up to 2 metres during the landfall.

On Thursday, Fani triggered heavy downpour in the Odisha and led to squalls in coastal areas. Odisha’s Secretary AP Padhi said that Fani is expected to hit Puri around 9.30 am and the entire process of landfall will take around four hours.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday urged people not to panic and help the government in the relief operation. He asked people to remain indoors when Fani makes landfall and assured that all necessary arrangements are in place for their safety and security.

08:03 (IST)03 May 2019
Cyclone Fani landfall: Strong winds hit Bhubaneswar

Strong winds have hit Odisha's capital Bhubaneswar ahead of cyclone Fani's landfall. Fani will hit Puri around 9:30 am on Friday.

08:02 (IST)03 May 2019
Cyclone Fani: Helpline and control room numbers

People in Odisha and West Bengal have been advised to keep necessary medicine and drinking water ready. They have also been asked to keep necessary documents in waterproof cases and stay in the temporary shelters arranged by the government.

08:00 (IST)03 May 2019
Fani live updates: Rain, strong winds hit Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh

Rain and strong winds hit Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam in the morning ahead of cyclone Fani landfall in Odisha's Puri. Several parts of Andhra are likely to be hit by Fani.

07:57 (IST)03 May 2019
Latest news on Fani: Wind speed to be around 175 kmph

Torrential rains lash Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur districts of Odisha. The speed of wind is likely to be between 175 to 200 KM an hour when it makes landfall.

07:51 (IST)03 May 2019
Cyclone FANI Live Updates: NDRF, Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force teams in place

According to news agency PTI, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and fire service teams are already in vulnerable areas to help the administration.

07:44 (IST)03 May 2019
Cyclone Fani LIVE News: Army, Navy and Air Force on high alert

The Army, Navy and Air Force have already been put on high alert in view of cyclone Fani. According to the Joint Typhoon Warning Centre (JWTC) forecast, Fani is expected to cross Puri on Friday morning.

07:30 (IST)03 May 2019
Fani LIVE Updates: PM Modi chairs high-level meet to review preparedness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a review meeting in New Delhi to stock of the preparedness in view of the Fani.  PM Modi instructed senior officers of the to maintain close coordination with officers of the concerned states to ensure preventive measures and also to take effective steps for relief and rescue operations as required.

07:25 (IST)03 May 2019
Cyclone Fani landfall

Cyclone Fani is likely to make landfall in Odisha's Puri around 9:30 am. Coastal areas have been evacuated by the state administration in view of the extremely severe cyclonic storm. Earlier, Fani was expected to make landfall around 3 pm.

Fishermen attempt to bring their boat ashore amid strong winds at Chandrabhaga beach in Puri. Lakhs of people have been evacuated on Thursday as Odisha braces for cyclone Fani.According to the Joint Typhoon Warning Centre, cyclone Fani is being regarded as the most severe cyclonic storm since the 1999 super cyclone that had claimed nearly to 10,000 lives. Fani is rolling dangerously towards Puri and is likely to make landfall around 9:30am on Friday with a maximum wind speed of 170 kmph. After crossing Odisha, Fani is likely to move towards West Bengal before tapering off. Fani is also likely to affect parts of the northeast, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.
