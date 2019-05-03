Cyclone Fani LIVE Update: Cyclone Fani to make landfall in Odisha’s Puri at 9:30 am today

Weather Forecast Today, Cyclone Fani LIVE: Cyclonic storm Fani will make landfall in Odisha's Puri around 9.30 am on Friday. Earlier, the extremely severe cyclonic storm was forecast to hit the Odisha coast around 3 pm. According to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) latest bulletin, the storm will also affect parts of Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal later in the day. It said that Fani is likely to hit Odisha with a maximum wind speed of 170-180 kmph. The speed of wind may rise to 200 kmph. In view of the storm, the state administration has evacuated 11 lakh people from coastal areas and advised the public to remain indoors. Also, fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea until further notice. According to officials, there is a forecast of massive tides that could surge up to 2 metres during the landfall. On Thursday, Fani triggered heavy downpour in the Odisha and led to squalls in coastal areas. Odisha's Secretary AP Padhi said that Fani is expected to hit Puri around 9.30 am and the entire process of landfall will take around four hours. Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday urged people not to panic and help the government in the relief operation. He asked people to remain indoors when Fani makes landfall and assured that all necessary arrangements are in place for their safety and security. Cyclone Fani Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Puri, WB Live Update: