Cyclone Fani: IMD issues red alert in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry ahead of landfall – All you need to know

Cyclone Fani 2019: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warning on likelihood of cyclone Fani crossing north Tamil Nadu on April 30. Keeping this in mind, the department issued a red alert in the areas around coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for April 30 as well as May 1. Issuing a bulletin, it also cautioned fishermen against moving near the sea as squally winds are expected in the region. The alert by IMD said, \u201crainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places with extremely heavy at isolated places\u201d is likely during two days in the state. Taking to Twitter, National Disaster Management Authority wrote, \u201cHeavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over #Tamilnadu & #Puducherry and Heavy Rainfall at isolated places likely over Assam & Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sub-Himalayan WestBengal & Sikkim.\u201d Listing Do's and Don'ts, the NDMA asked people not to believe in rumours and not panic. It also asked them to listen to TV, radio for weather updates. It also asked fishermen to keep their boats and rafts tied up in a safe place. It has also issued a list of emergency items that can be useful in case of any emergency, including first aid box and medicines. Also read: Cyclone likely to hit Tamil Nadu coast next week, IMD issues advisory to fishermen The sea condition is likely to be rough over east Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining central parts of south Bay of Bengal on Friday, rough to very rough on Saturday and very rough to high over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean and along and off Sri Lanka on Sunday, the IMD said. The IMD has also advised people to stay indoors as strong heat waves are likely to continue over some parts of West Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha and in isolated pockets over south Rajasthan, south Uttar Pradesh, interior Odisha, north Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Gujarat State and East Madhya Pradesh.