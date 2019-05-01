Cyclone Fani: Election Commission lifts model code of conduct from 11 coastal districts of Odisha

By: |
Bhubaneswar | Published: May 1, 2019 2:21:29 PM

The Election Commission has lifted the model code of conduct from 11 coastal districts of Odisha, which are likely to be hit by Cyclone Fani, an official said.

The IMD Tuesday issued a ?yellow? warning for the state and suggested total suspension of fishing activities. (PTI Photo)

The Election Commission has lifted the model code of conduct from 11 coastal districts of Odisha, which are likely to be hit by Cyclone Fani, an official said. The state is bracing for a severe cyclonic storm that is expected to cross its coast near Satapada in Puri district on May 3 afternoon with wind speed of 175-185 kmph. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had Tuesday urged the poll panel to withdraw the code of conduct from the coastal areas to facilitate speedy rescue and rehabilitation activities.

“The Election Commission has approved the proposal to lift the model code of conduct (MCC) in 11 districts of Odisha to facilitate relief and rescue operations,” Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar told PTI on Wednesday. The move will also expedite the work being undertaken to combat the cyclone in the coastal region, spread across Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khordha, Cuttack and Jajpur areas, he said.

The IMD Tuesday issued a ‘yellow’ warning for the state and suggested total suspension of fishing activities, extensive evacuation of coastal areas and diversion or suspension of rail and road traffic. It also asked the people in areas likely to be affected by the storm to remain indoors.

The MCC, which comes into force immediately after the announcement of the poll schedule, refers to a set of guidelines issued by the Election Commission to ensure free and fair voting. Simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections were held in Odisha in four phases between April 11 and 29.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Cyclone Fani: Election Commission lifts model code of conduct from 11 coastal districts of Odisha
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

A make in India success story: Big surge in exports of electronics items, imports also at record high
A make in India success story: Big surge in exports of electronics items, imports also at record high
Modi government's Saubhagya scheme lives up to its billing
Modi government's Saubhagya scheme lives up to its billing
IBC success: Most insolvent firms wound up -- a report card
IBC success: Most insolvent firms wound up -- a report card
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition