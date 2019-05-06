Cyclone Fani: Centre releases additional Rs 1,000 crore to storm-hit Odisha

Published: May 6, 2019 7:19:22 PM

The Home Ministry Monday announced release of an additional Rs 1,000 crore to the cyclone-hit Odisha as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The extremely severe cyclone ?Fani? made a landfall in Odisha on May 3 causing extensive damage in the state and claiming at least 34 lives.

The Home Ministry Monday announced release of an additional Rs 1,000 crore to the cyclone-hit Odisha as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A Home Ministry statement said the amount would be in addition to the Rs 341 crore that had been provided to the Odisha’s State Disaster Response Force in advance.

As announced by Prime Minister after his aerial survey and review of relief efforts with the Odisha government, the Home Ministry has announced a further release of Rs 1,000 crore for assistance to the state, the statement said.

