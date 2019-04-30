Cyclone Fani: As India braces for landfall, a look at how and why tropical storms are named

The cyclone, which is also pronounced as Foni, is over the south-east Bay of Bengal.

cyclone fani, cyclone fani updatesCentre has ordered the release of Rs 1,086 crore to four states

Southern states like Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu are bracing for impact from Cyclone Fani which is expected to make landfall in Odisha on May 4. The cyclone, which is also pronounced as Foni, is over the south-east Bay of Bengal and is expected to develop into “extremely severe cyclonic” storm ahead of landfall. Cyclone Fani gets its name from Bangladesh.

How are cyclones named?

A device has been introduced by The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) in which nations submit a list of names. It is from this pool that names are chosen, India Today said.

Countries like India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Maldives, Oman and Thailand send their choice of names to the regional tropical cyclone committee. Currently, all above-said nations have submitted eight names each for future cyclones. The name Fani was chosen from this list that had 64 names. The word Fani means snake.

Last year, Cyclone Titli, which hit Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, was named by Pakistan. Cyclone Ockhi in 2017, that caused huge damage in Tamil Nadu and Kerala was named by Thailand

In 2017, Cyclone Ockhi caused severe damage in Kerala and parts of Tamil Nadu.

Why are cyclones named?

While selecting names for cyclone, nations need to keep in mind that the word is understood by people of the region. As per WMO, the main intention behind naming a cyclone is to help people understand easily and make them remember the cyclone in a region, in order to facilitate cyclone disaster risk awareness, management, preparedness as well reduction.

Naming the cyclone also helps authorities to quickly identify storms and keep tracing them as it is quite easy to remember cyclones by their names instead of using technical information like longitude and latitude.

In the meantime, Centre has ordered the release of Rs 1,086 crore to four states as advance financial aid to take preventive and relief steps to tackle the cyclone. After the decision of National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), the Ministry of Home Affairs ordered for the advance release of Rs 1,086 crore aid to the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) of four states, an official statement said. Odisha will get Rs 340.87 crore, Tamil Nadu Rs 309.37 crore, West Bengal Rs 235.50 crore and Andhra Pradesh Rs 200.25 crore, a report by PTI said.

