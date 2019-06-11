Cyclone Fani aftermath: Naveen Patnaik meets PM Modi, makes case for special status to Odisha

Days after being sworn in as chief minister of Odisha for a sixth successive term, Naveen Patnaik met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. The CM was in the national capital demanding special package for Odisha after Cyclone Fani created havoc in the state recently. The state government has estimated the loss to be in excess of Rs 11,900 crore due to the cyclone. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has tweeted about the meeting on its official Twitter handle. The Odisha CM is also slated to meet President Ram Nath Kovind and other ministers of the Modi cabinet during his week-long official visit to New Delhi. Cyclone Fani led to the death of at least 60 people in Odisha. The prime minister conducted an aerial survey in May to review the damage caused by the severe cyclonic storm. After the survey, he had also lauded CM Patnaik\u2019s efforts in relief and aid provided to the people. Assuring Centre's support to Odisha, PM Modi also announced additional assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for the state.The BJD is in power in Odisha since 2000. In the latest Assembly polls results of which were declared on May 23, the party won 112 of 147 Assembly sets in the state. Meanwhile, the Odisha Government has also released Rs 197.59 crore in the first phase so as to provide house building assistance for people affected by the storm in the holy town of Puri. As per office of Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), the state government will provide the first instalment of Rs 20,000 for fully damaged pucca or kutcha houses, even as while Rs10,000 will be paid for severely damaged houses. Apart from this, Rs 5,200 and Rs 3,200 will also be distributed for pucca and kutcha houses respectively, that are partially damaged.