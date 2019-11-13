Cyclone Bulbul: Mamata Banerjee conducts aerial survey of Basirhat area in North 24 Parganas

November 13, 2019

On Monday, Banerjee had surveyed the storm-affected areas of Kakdwip, Namkhana and Bakhkhali in South 24 Parganas.

Banerjee is scheduled to hold a review meeting with district officials following the reconnaissance.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday conducted an aerial survey of cyclone ‘Bulbul’-hit Basirhat area in North 24 Parganas. She was accompanied by senior officials of the state government, including Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha.

On Monday, Banerjee had surveyed the storm-affected areas of Kakdwip, Namkhana and Bakhkhali in South 24 Parganas.

Cyclone Bulbul made landfall between West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts late on Saturday, claiming at least 10 lives and affecting over six lakh people.

