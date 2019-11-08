Cyclone Bulbul Live Updates: IMD issues warning of heavy rains in Odisha as storm moves towards Bengal

Cyclone Bulbul is likely to intensify into very severe cyclone in next 24 hours. (Photo/IMD)

Bulbul Cyclone Latest Updates: The state administrations of Odisha and West Bengal are preparing to brace for Cyclone Bulbul which is set to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours. The Met Department said Cyclone Bulbul is expected to gather momentum and move towards Bengal and Bangladesh skirting Odisha. The IMD has issued ‘Orange Warning’ November 9 and 10 for Odisha districts – Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur where heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur.

Odisha and West Bengal governments have kept emergency services on high alert to tackle the situation even as the Centre assured both the states of all assistance. It has also asked the states to ensure minimum damage to property and life from Cyclone Bulbul. At a high-level meeting in New Delhi, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, P K Mishra also assured the states of all necessary central assistance, news agency PTI reported.

The weather department has advised fishermen not to venture out in rough sea till further notice. People in coastal regions of Odisha and West Bengal have been asked to remain indoors from November 8.

All schools, anganwadi centres and other educational institutions in Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapada districts in Odisha have been closed for the next couple of days due to the forecast of heavy rainfall accompanied with high-intensity winds.

