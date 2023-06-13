The extremely severe cyclonic storm ‘Cyclone Biparjoy’ weakened on Tuesday into a very severe cyclonic storm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to the weather department, the cyclone, which has been moving northwards at a speed of five kilometers per hour, is expected to make landfall near the Jakhau port in Gujarat’s Kutch district on Thursday afternoon.

It is likely to cross Gujarat’s Saurashtra and Kutch regions as well as adjoining Pakistan coasts on Thursday, according to the IMD forecast.

Cyclone Biparjoy latest developments

The cyclone is expected to make landfall near the Jakhau port in Kutch district on Thursday afternoon. Efforts are underway to mitigate its impact through evacuation of people and suspension of activities in port areas.

'Biparjoy' weakens into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm, to cross near Gujarat's Jakhau Port by the evening of 15th June, says India Meteorological Department.

Evacuation efforts will pick up on Tuesday, with the Gujarat government aiming to evacuate people within 10 km from the coast, PTI reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a meeting to review the preparedness in the wake of the approaching cyclone. He said escue teams were ensuring the safe evacuation of people living in vulnerable locations in the path of Cyclone Biparjoy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting to review the preparedness in the wake of the approaching Cyclone Biparjoy. "Our teams are ensuring safe evacuations from vulnerable areas and ensuring maintenance of essential services. Praying for everyone's safety and well-being."

As powerful cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ moves closer to the Gujarat coast, the Western Railway has short-terminated more than 50 trains heading to coastal areas of the state and is considering cancellation of several trains over the next three days, a release said. The passengers hit by cancellations will be eligible for refunds as per the existing rules.

The Indian Coast Guard evacuated 50 personnel on Tuesday morning from jack-up rig ‘Key Singapore’ operating off Dwarka coast near Okha, news agency ANI reported.

All 50 personnel have been evacuated today morning from jack-up rig 'Key Singapore' operating off Dwarka coast near Okha, Gujarat by the Indian Coast Guard ALH Dhruv helicopters: ICG officials



(Video: Indian Coast Guard)

Police have also been deployed near the coast in Gujarat’s Navsari to prevent people from venturing into the sea.

Police deployed near the coast in Gujarat's Navsari to prevent people from venturing into the sea, in view of cyclone 'Biparjoy'

Apart from Gujarat, preparations have been made in Mumbai as the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed two additional teams in the city as a precautionary measure. NDRF teams have been stationed in the Andheri and Kanjurmarg areas in the western and eastern suburbs, respectively.

Lifeguards deployed at Mumbai's Juhu Beach to ensure that the public does not venture into the sea as high tidal waves hit the coast under the effect of cyclone 'Biparjoy'