Cyclone Biparjoy Live Updates: Gujarat braces for very severe cyclonic storm, evacuates coastal areas

Cyclone Biparjoy News Live: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued an orange alert for the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts of Gujarat in view of Cyclone Biparjoy.

Written by Chhabi Kala
Updated:
Cyclone Biparjoy Live
Cyclone Biparjoy News Live Updates: High waves are seen at Mumbai’s waterfront during high tide due to the formation of Cyclone Biparjoy. (PTI Photo)
Cyclone Biparjoy Live Tracking: Cyclone Biparjoy has weakened from an extremely severe cyclonic storm to a very severe cyclonic storm on Tuesday but it remained on course to the Saurashtra-Kutch coast of Gujarat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for these coasts as Biparjoy is likely to bring heavy rain, and squally winds.

The cyclone, which is expected to make landfall near the Jakhau port in Gujarat’s Kutch district on Thursday as predicted by the IMD, has affected several train services. The state government has also begun evacuating people in Gujarat districts by the sea in view of Cyclone Biparjoy.

Live Updates

Cyclone Biparjoy Live Updates: Check latest updates on Cyclone Biparjoy landfall, location here

11:56 (IST) 13 Jun 2023
Light rain predicted in Delhi under influence of Cyclone Biparjoy

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 29.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, with strong surface winds forecast later in the day.

Delhiites can expect some respite from the heat as light rains are predicted in the city on Thursday and Friday under the influence of Cyclone Biparjoy which is gaining steam in the Arabian Sea. (PTI)

11:40 (IST) 13 Jun 2023
Cyclone Biparjoy live: Cyclone weakens into very severe cyclonic storm

The extremely severe cyclonic storm ‘Cyclone Biparjoy’ weakened on Tuesday into a very severe cyclonic storm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1668471884441337861

Apart from Gujarat, preparations have also been made in Mumbai as the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed two additional teams in the city as a precautionary measure. NDRF teams have been stationed in the Andheri and Kanjurmarg areas in the western and eastern suburbs, respectively. High tides hit Worli sea face in Mumbai on Tuesday.

First published on: 13-06-2023 at 11:39 IST

