Cyclone Biparjoy Live Tracking: Cyclone Biparjoy has weakened from an extremely severe cyclonic storm to a very severe cyclonic storm on Tuesday but it remained on course to the Saurashtra-Kutch coast of Gujarat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for these coasts as Biparjoy is likely to bring heavy rain, and squally winds.

The cyclone, which is expected to make landfall near the Jakhau port in Gujarat’s Kutch district on Thursday as predicted by the IMD, has affected several train services. The state government has also begun evacuating people in Gujarat districts by the sea in view of Cyclone Biparjoy.

Live Updates

11:56 (IST) 13 Jun 2023 Light rain predicted in Delhi under influence of Cyclone Biparjoy The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 29.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, with strong surface winds forecast later in the day. Delhiites can expect some respite from the heat as light rains are predicted in the city on Thursday and Friday under the influence of Cyclone Biparjoy which is gaining steam in the Arabian Sea. (PTI) 11:40 (IST) 13 Jun 2023 Cyclone Biparjoy live: Cyclone weakens into very severe cyclonic storm The extremely severe cyclonic storm ‘Cyclone Biparjoy’ weakened on Tuesday into a very severe cyclonic storm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1668471884441337861