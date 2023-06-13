Cyclone Biparjoy: Updates and safety measures issued by the NDRF

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Tuesday that the extremely severe cyclonic storm ‘Cyclone Biparjoy’ has weakened into a very severe cyclonic storm. According to the IMD, the cyclone is currently moving northwards at a speed of five kilometres per hour and is centred approximately 290 kilometres southwest of Gujarat’s Porbandar. It is predicted to cross Gujarat’s Saurashtra and Kutch regions, along with the adjoining Pakistan coasts, on Thursday.

The Regional Specialised Meteorological Center (RSMC) in India has issued warnings about the potential impacts of Cyclone Biparjoy. The cyclone is expected to cause storm surges of 2-3 meters in height, leading to the destruction of thatched houses and damage to pucca houses, roads, and infrastructure. Additionally, widespread damage to standing crops, plantations, and orchards is anticipated, as well as disruptions to railways, powerlines, and signalling systems in the northern and western coastal districts of Gujarat.

With wind speeds predicted to reach 125-135 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 150 kilometers per hour upon landfall, Cyclone Biparjoy is a tropical cyclone that poses a significant threat to the affected regions. As a result, the National Disaster Management Authority has issued warnings and safety measures to safeguard the lives and well-being of residents.

In a series of Public Service Announcements (PSAs) and safety guidelines, the National Disaster Management Authority has provided crucial information to the public:

What to do during and after the cyclone if indoors?

The NDRF has advised people indoors to:

Switch off electrical mains and gas supply. Doors and windows should be kept shut for added safety. Individuals residing in unsafe houses are urged to evacuate early before the cyclone makes landfall. Listening to the radio or transistor for updates is recommended. It is crucial to drink boiled or chlorinated water. The public is also reminded to rely solely on official warnings for accurate information.

How you can keep yourself safe outdoors

For individuals caught outdoors during the cyclone:

It is advised to refrain from entering damaged buildings. Caution should be exercised around broken electric poles, wires, and other sharp objects. Finding a safe shelter as soon as possible is essential.

Furthermore, it is strongly advised to stay indoors in a safe space during the cyclone. However, if individuals find themselves stuck outdoors, it is important to remain calm and keep away from broken electric wires, poles, and dangerous sharp objects.

Seeking a safe space and avoiding damaged buildings is paramount. In case of emergencies, helpline numbers should be contacted, and limited use of SMS is recommended to conserve phone battery life.

How to prepare for the cyclone

The NDRF has also advised people in areas likely to be affected by the cyclone to take several precautionary steps:

Due to the high wind speeds associated with a cyclone, even ordinary objects can become dangerous. Therefore, individuals should stay away from sharp objects such as broken tree branches, electricity poles, or wires. It is also crucial to avoid damaged buildings. Checking the strength and safety of windows and doors in homes is essential. Regularly inspecting and repairing leaks in electricity wires, gas pipelines, and water supply pipelines is strongly recommended.

As Cyclone Biparjoy approaches, it is crucial for residents in the affected regions to remain vigilant and follow the guidelines and safety measures provided by the National Disaster Management Authority. By taking necessary precautions and staying informed, individuals can help minimize the risks associated with the cyclone and ensure the safety of themselves and their communities.

Please refer to official sources, local authorities, and trusted news outlets for the latest updates and information on Cyclone Biparjoy.