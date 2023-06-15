Cyclone Biparjoy Latest News (June 15): As powerful cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ approaches the Gujarat coast, authorities have evacuated more that 70,000 people from vulnerable areas in a massive operation and deployed disaster management personnel for relief and rescue measures in the state which is set to be most impacted.

The very severe cyclonic storm is expected to make landfall near the Jakhau port in the Kutch district of Gujarat on Thursday evening. A total of 33 teams have been earmarked by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to undertake rescue operations in Gujarat and Maharashtra.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the intensity of rainfall would increase as the cyclone approaches the Gujarat coast on June 15, with isolated places in the districts of Kutch, Dwarka and Jamnagar likely to witness extremely heavy rains. As a precautionary step, the Western Railway has decided to cancel 76 trains in the region.

Live Updates