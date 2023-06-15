Cyclone Biparjoy Latest News (June 15): As powerful cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ approaches the Gujarat coast, authorities have evacuated more that 70,000 people from vulnerable areas in a massive operation and deployed disaster management personnel for relief and rescue measures in the state which is set to be most impacted.
The very severe cyclonic storm is expected to make landfall near the Jakhau port in the Kutch district of Gujarat on Thursday evening. A total of 33 teams have been earmarked by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to undertake rescue operations in Gujarat and Maharashtra.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the intensity of rainfall would increase as the cyclone approaches the Gujarat coast on June 15, with isolated places in the districts of Kutch, Dwarka and Jamnagar likely to witness extremely heavy rains. As a precautionary step, the Western Railway has decided to cancel 76 trains in the region.
“The cyclone is expected to make landfall between 4-5 pm today. 46,000 people have been evacuated and shifted to shelter homes. 6 NDRF, 3 RPF teams, 2 SDRF teams and 8 columns of Army are on standby,” Amit Arora, Collector Kachchh, said, as reported by ANI,
He added, “More than 20,000 animals have been taken to safer places. Adequate amount of food ration has been made available at all shelter homes. 50 teams ready for road clearance.”
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel held a review meeting at the State Emergency Operation Center in Gandhinagar on cyclone Biparjoy.
Some 74,000 people have been shifted to shelters from Gujarat's coastal region ahead of cyclone Biparjoy's expected landfall in Kutch district this evening. Part of the Saurashtra-Kutch region received heavy rain yesterday.
Strong winds lashed the coastal town of Dwarka as Cyclone Biparjoy approached the Gujarat coast. It is expected to make landfall this evening. Dwarka is likely to see extremely heavy rainfall today due to the cyclone.
– In consonance with its firm resolve to mitigate the hardships felt by the population during times of natural disaster all armed forces that are the Army, Navy, Air Force and Indian Coast Guard have prepared themselves to provide assistance to the locals in view of Cyclone Biparjoy in Gujarat: Wing Commander N Manish, Defence PRO & Spokesperson MoD, Gujarat
– Indian army has deployed more than 27 relief columns across Gujarat as well as at the forward locations of Mandvi, and Dwarka. Army authorities have also jointly started relief operations along with civil administration as well as with the NDRF teams: Wing Commander added
Considering the alertness for Cyclone Biparjoy, Indian Railways has cancelled the operation of more than 40 trains today as a precautionary measure in the cyclone prone areas. The trains have been cancelled in the Western Railway zone. The cyclone is expected to cross between Mandvi in Kutch and Karachi in Pakistan near Jakhau port with wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph on the evening of Thursday. (READ FULL REPORT)
Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology climate scientist Roxy Mathew Koll says that the sea surface temperatures in the Arabian Sea have been much above the climatological barriers. At 31 degree C to 32 degree C in early June, Arabian Sea has been much warmer than the usual 27 degree C. This has resulted in rapid intensification of Cyclone Biparjoy and helped it in retaining its strength, NASA says.
Hello everyone! Presenting our live coverage of very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy. The cyclone is set to make landfall near Gujarat later in the evening today. Gujarat is on red alert. Other coast states are also high alert. NASA says, 'the storm had spent eight days in the Arabian Sea, generally moving slowly north, until it took a turn to the east on June 14.'