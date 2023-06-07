Biparjoy Cyclone Live News Updates: Cyclone Biparjoy is intensifying with every passing hour. The first storm that’s brewing in the Arabian Sea this year will have a direct impact on the onset of Monsoon in India. Weather experts say that the current path of cyclone remains northward and may not cause major damage to nations such as India, Pakistan, Oman and others. However, with its intensity increasing, next 72 hours will be extremally crucial.
According to a study 'Changing status of tropical cyclones over the north Indian Ocean', the Arabian Sea saw a significant increasing trend in the intensity, frequency, and duration of cyclonic storms and very severe cyclonic storms during the 1982-2019 period. (PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy will impact the Monsoons. Due to this cyclonic system, the Monsoon won't be that robust after the onset. It will only gather pace after June 12 once the cyclonic system degenerates, Skymet Weather says
Hello everyone! Arabian Sea is witnessing the first cyclonic system of 2023. Cyclone Biparjoy experiencing rapid intensification. Experts say that the impact of climate change is very evident in both Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal. These two have seen more intense cyclonic storms. What's worse is that the storms in these regions retain their intensity for a longer duration. This has direct link to climate change, scientists say.