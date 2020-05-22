  • MORE MARKET STATS
PM Modi visit to West Bengal LIVE: PM leaves for Kolkata, to undertake aerial survey of Cyclone Amphan-affected areas

Updated:May 22, 2020 9:55:00 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake aerial surveys of cyclone Amphan affected areas in West Bengal along with state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Cyclone Amphan latest updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a day long visit to West Bengal and Odisha to take stock of damages caused by cyclone Amphan. He will undertake aerial surveys of affected areas in Bengal. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will accompany the Prime Minister. Besides conducting aerial surveys, PM Modi will also hold high-level meetings to review the relief and rehabilitation work. The Prime Minister’s visit comes a day after Mamata urged PM Modi to visit the affected areas and sought financial help from the state. “Have been seeing visuals from West Bengal on the devastation caused by Cyclone Amphan. In this challenging hour, the entire nation stands in solidarity with West Bengal. Praying for the well-being of the people of the state. Efforts are on to ensure normalcy,” PM Modi had tweeted on Thursday and assured that the Centre was working in close coordination with the West Bengal government to help those affected. “No stone will be left unturned in helping the affected,” he tweeted. PM Modi will also visit Odisha to review the situation and hold a meeting with CM Naveen Patnaik.

 

    Cyclone Amphan has left 77 people dead and thousands homeless in West Bengal, battering several parts of the state and washing away bridges and swamping low-lying areas.  
