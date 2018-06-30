​​​
Cyclone alert! IMD issues warnings for Gujarat, Maharashtra; heavy rainfall likely in Western India

The Indian Meteorological Department, Mumbai has issued warnings of cyclonic circulations over the northeast Arabian Sea off north Gujarat coast at upper levels and the east-central Arabian Sea off south Maharashtra coast in a higher level.

Published: June 30, 2018 7:44 AM
cyclone warning, cyclone warning in india, cyclone in india, cyclone, Gujarat, Maharashtra IMD, Indian Meteorological Department, Western India, cyclone warning in mumbai, cyclone warning in Maharashtra, cyclone warning in Gujarat Warnings of isolated heavy to very heavy rain were issued over Konkan and Goa, while isolated heavy rain warnings were issued for Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Marathwada, Coastal Karnataka, and Kerala.

The Indian Meteorological Department, Mumbai has issued warnings of cyclonic circulations over the northeast Arabian Sea off north Gujarat coast at upper levels and the east-central Arabian Sea off south Maharashtra coast in a higher level. In an official statement, IMD Mumbai said, “The off-shore trough at mean sea level from south Gujarat coast to north Kerala coast now runs from south Maharashtra Coast to Kerala coast. This situation is very likely to cause heavy to very heavy rainfall along the west coast of India and parts of Gujarat on day 1.” “With the northward shifting of the monsoon trough, weakening of the off-shore trough is likely, leading to a reduction in rainfall amounts over the west coast. The significant rainfall area is likely to be the southern peninsular region only on day2,” it added. Last week, the India Meteorological Department, Mumbai had issued warnings of cyclonic circulations over north and south Konkan and adjoining south Gujarat. Warnings of isolated heavy to very heavy rain were issued over Konkan and Goa, while isolated heavy rain warnings were issued for Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Marathwada, Coastal Karnataka, and Kerala. Mumbai experienced heavy rainfall earlier this month, causing severe water-logging and disruption of local train services. Heavy rainfall was also witnessed in parts of Gujarat.

