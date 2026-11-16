Cyclone Akvan alert: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm by November 17 before crossing the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Nellore and Tuni around noon on November 20.

The weather system is expected to bring heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and gale-force winds to coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, with wind speeds potentially reaching 145 kmph during landfall.

According to the IMD’s Meteorological Centre in Amaravati, the deep depression was moving north-northwestwards at a speed of 6 kmph during the six hours preceding 8:30 am on Monday.

At that time, the system was centred over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, near latitude 11.2°N and longitude 86.4°E. It was located approximately 700 km east-southeast of Chennai, 800 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam and 910 km south of Gopalpur in Odisha.

Cyclone intensification: Deep depression likely to become very severe storm

The IMD said the system is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm over the central parts of the south and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal by Monday evening.

It is expected to strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal by Tuesday evening.

The system is then likely to move west-northwestwards towards the Andhra Pradesh coast and cross between Nellore and Tuni by noon on November 20 as a very severe cyclonic storm.

During landfall, the system is expected to pack maximum sustained wind speeds of 120-130 kmph, with gusts reaching 145 kmph, according to the weather department.

Andhra Pradesh weather forecast: Heavy rain from November 18

The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on Wednesday, November 18.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also likely at isolated places across coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema.

Squally winds reaching 40-50 kmph, with gusts up to 60 kmph, are expected at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. Rayalaseema may experience strong winds of 30-40 kmph, with gusts reaching 50 kmph.

Weather conditions are expected to intensify further on November 19 and 20 as the system approaches the coast.

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on both days. Heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places over Rayalaseema.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are expected across coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema during this period.

Gale winds of up to 145 kmph expected during landfall

The IMD has warned that gale winds reaching 120-130 kmph, with gusts up to 145 kmph, are likely at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on November 19 and 20.

Rayalaseema is likely to experience squally winds reaching 40-50 kmph, with gusts up to 60 kmph.

The weather system is also expected to influence conditions after crossing the coast. On Saturday, November 21, squally winds of 40-50 kmph, with gusts reaching 60 kmph, are likely at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

Rayalaseema may experience strong winds of 30-40 kmph, with gusts reaching 50 kmph.

With the system forecast to strengthen into a very severe cyclonic storm before reaching the Andhra Pradesh coast, the November 19-20 period is expected to be particularly significant for the region, with the IMD warning of intense rainfall and damaging winds.