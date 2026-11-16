Cyclone Akvan alert: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm by November 17 before crossing the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Nellore and Tuni around noon on November 20.

The weather system is expected to bring heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and gale-force winds to coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, with wind speeds potentially reaching 145 kmph during landfall.

According to the IMD’s Meteorological Centre in Amaravati, the deep depression was moving north-northwestwards at a speed of 6 kmph during the six hours preceding 8:30 am on Monday.

मौसम संबंधी चेतावनी ! मुख्य बिंदु: (i) दक्षिण-पूर्वी बंगाल की खाड़ी तथा उससे सटे दक्षिण-पश्चिमी बंगाल की खाड़ी के ऊपर बना गहरा अवदाब (Deep Depression) 16 नवंबर की शाम तक दक्षिणी एवं उससे सटे पश्चिम-मध्य बंगाल की खाड़ी के मध्यवर्ती भागों के ऊपर चक्रवाती तूफान (Cyclonic Storm) में तीव्र होने की बहुत अधिक संभावना है। इसके बाद, 17 नवंबर 2026 की शाम तक इसके पश्चिम-मध्य बंगाल की खाड़ी के ऊपर प्रचंड चक्रवाती तूफान (Severe Cyclonic Storm) में तीव्र होने की संभावना है। इसके पश्चात, इसके और अधिक तीव्र होकर उत्तर-पश्चिम दिशा में आगे बढ़ने तथा 19 नवंबर 2026 की रात के आसपास अत्यंत प्रचंड चक्रवाती तूफान (Very Severe Cyclonic Storm) के रूप में आंध्र प्रदेश तट के पास पश्चिम-मध्य बंगाल की खाड़ी तक पहुंचने की संभावना है। (ii) उपर्युक्त मौसम प्रणाली के प्रभाव से 19–20 नवंबर के दौरान तटीय आंध्र प्रदेश एवं यानम में कुछ स्थानों पर भारी से बहुत भारी वर्षा तथा कुछ स्थानों पर अत्यंत भारी वर्षा होने की संभावना है। इसके अलावा, 18–19 नवंबर के दौरान तमिलनाडु, पुडुचेरी एवं कराईकल में तथा 20 नवंबर को तेलंगाना में कुछ स्थानों पर भारी से बहुत भारी वर्षा होने की संभावना है। Highlights (i) The Deep Depression over southeast & adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal is very likely to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm over the central parts of south & adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal in the evening of 16th November and into a Severe Cyclonic Storm over westcentral Bay of Bengal in the evening of 17th November, 2026. Thereafter, it is likely to intensify further and move northwestwards and reach over westcentral Bay of Bengal near Andhra Pradesh coast around night of 19th November 2026 as a very severe cyclonic storm. (ii) Under the influence of above system heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during 19th-20th November and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 18th-19th November; Telangana on 20th November. South Peninsular India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Kerala & Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 16th-22nd November; Lakshadweep on 22nd November; Coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka during 20th-22nd November; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during 16th-18th November and on 21st November; Rayalaseema during 16th-18th November and during 21st-22nd November; Telangana on 19th November. ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during 19th-20th November; Telangana during 20th-22nd November. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 80-90 kmph) likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during 19th-20th November, with gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 17th-18th November; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during 16th-17th November. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 17th November and on 20th November; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on 18th November; Rayalaseema during 19th-20th November; Telangana on 21st November with isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 18th-19th November; Telangana on 20th November. ❖ Isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during 19th-20th November. ❖ Thundersquall (wind speed reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph) likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema on 18th November. ❖ Thundersquall (wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph) likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 19th November. Northwest India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-BaltistanMuzaffarabad and Uttarakhand on 16th November. ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over East Rajasthan, Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi, Punjab, West Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh on 16th November. Central India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over West Madhya Pradesh during 21st-22nd November; East Madhya Pradesh during 20th-22nd November; Vidarbha during 19th-21st November; Chhattisgarh during 18th-22nd November. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfall likely over East Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha on 21st November; Chhattisgarh during 20th-21st November. East India: ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 16th-17th November; Gangetic West Bengal on 20th November; Jharkhand during 20th-21st November; Odisha during 19th-22nd November. ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 18th-22nd November; SubHimalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 16th-17th November; Gangetic West Bengal during 18th-19th November and during 21st-22nd November; Jharkhand on 19th November and on 22nd November; Bihar during 20th-22nd November; Odisha on 18th November. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 16th November; Odisha on 18th November and on 21st November, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 17th-22nd November. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Gangetic West Bengal during 19th-20th November; Jharkhand during 20th21st November; Odisha on 18th November with isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Odisha during 19th-21st November. ❖ Thundersquall (wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph) likely over Odisha during 19th20th November. Northeast India: ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 16th November and during 21st22nd November; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 19th-21st November. ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh during 17th-18th November and on 20th November; Assam & Meghalaya during 16th-22nd November; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 16th-18th November and on 22nd November. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Assam & Meghalaya during 18th-19th November; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 18th-20th November. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 16th November; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 19th-20th November. Fog warning: ❖ Dense fog conditions very likely over Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi and Punjab during 17th-20th November; East Uttar Pradesh during 16th-18th November with very dense fog conditions on 16th November; West Uttar Pradesh during 16th-18th November with very dense fog conditions on 16th November. For more information, visit Us : https://t.co/BPpoTbykBF #IMD #WeatherUpdate #CycloneAlert #BayOfBengal #AndhraPradesh #TamilNadu #Telangana #Odisha #HeavyRainfall #Thunderstorm #DenseFog #WeatherWarning #IndiaWeather #CyclonicStorm #SevereCyclonicStorm #VerySevereCyclonicStorm @moesgoi @airnewsalerts @DDNational @ndmaindia @ICRER_MHA — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 16, 2026

At that time, the system was centred over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, near latitude 11.2°N and longitude 86.4°E. It was located approximately 700 km east-southeast of Chennai, 800 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam and 910 km south of Gopalpur in Odisha.

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Cyclone intensification: Deep depression likely to become very severe storm

The IMD said the system is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm over the central parts of the south and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal by Monday evening.

It is expected to strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal by Tuesday evening.

The system is then likely to move west-northwestwards towards the Andhra Pradesh coast and cross between Nellore and Tuni by noon on November 20 as a very severe cyclonic storm.

During landfall, the system is expected to pack maximum sustained wind speeds of 120-130 kmph, with gusts reaching 145 kmph, according to the weather department.

Andhra Pradesh weather forecast: Heavy rain from November 18

The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on Wednesday, November 18.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also likely at isolated places across coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema.

Squally winds reaching 40-50 kmph, with gusts up to 60 kmph, are expected at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. Rayalaseema may experience strong winds of 30-40 kmph, with gusts reaching 50 kmph.

Weather conditions are expected to intensify further on November 19 and 20 as the system approaches the coast.

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on both days. Heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places over Rayalaseema.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are expected across coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema during this period.

Gale winds of up to 145 kmph expected during landfall

The IMD has warned that gale winds reaching 120-130 kmph, with gusts up to 145 kmph, are likely at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on November 19 and 20.

Rayalaseema is likely to experience squally winds reaching 40-50 kmph, with gusts up to 60 kmph.

The weather system is also expected to influence conditions after crossing the coast. On Saturday, November 21, squally winds of 40-50 kmph, with gusts reaching 60 kmph, are likely at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

Rayalaseema may experience strong winds of 30-40 kmph, with gusts reaching 50 kmph.

With the system forecast to strengthen into a very severe cyclonic storm before reaching the Andhra Pradesh coast, the November 19-20 period is expected to be particularly significant for the region, with the IMD warning of intense rainfall and damaging winds.