  3. Cyber attack! Hackers post ‘stop killing Muslims’ on DU college website

By: | New Delhi | Published: August 3, 2018 10:13 PM
cyber attack, cyber, delhi university The website was hacked at 10.30 a.m and was not fully restored till 1 p.m

Unknown persons hacked the website of Delhi University’s Maharaja Agrasen College on Friday and posted “Pakistan Zindabad” slogan and a warning “stop killing Muslims”.

The website was hacked at 10.30 a.m and was not fully restored till 1 p.m, a college official told IANS.

“Did you know why you got hacked? Stop killing Muslims. Give free rights to Kashmiris. Your credit cards, your bank accounts aren’t secure. Ready to face us.

“PS: We dumped the whole database and server too. Soon we will publish it. Pakistan Zindabad,” read the message posted on the college’s website by a hacker who identified as “Blackscorpian ProBro’s”.

“We received a complaint in morning. We are investigating the matter now,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Pankaj Kumar Singh said.

